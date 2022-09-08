Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Synctuition Mindspa, the Estonia-based mind-relaxation app, has launched its series of soundtracked meditation programs, designed to help users ease issues such as stress and anxiety. The firm is striving to achieve this through making a new array of 3D sounds available, which guide the listener through deep meditative practices that are geared towards reducing the prevalence of mental health problems.

One of Synctuition's newly launched programs is focussed on fostering a sense of gratitude, which triggers the release of 'feel-good' hormones such as dopamine and serotonin. Another course helps the listener to bolster their sense of confidence through a series of self-esteem-boosting sounds.

As part of its announcement, senior officials at Synctuition Mindspa underline the firm's mission of combining sound and mindfulness as a means of helping users improve their overall sense of well-being. The pandemic exacerbated existing mental health issues, leading to a 25% global increase in rates of depression and anxiety. Even prior to this, one in five American adults struggled with mental illness each year.

During the pandemic, more people started utilizing music as a means of elevating their mood and easing stress. As a result, major streaming platforms began releasing 'mood playlists' designed to bring the listener into a specific mental space. By offering tailored mental health guidance grounded in science, Synctuition Mindspa is setting out to consolidate this transformation in the way users listen to music.

The firm's soundbank of 3D sounds, recorded in over 3000 locations worldwide, revolve around a blend of technologies and frequencies based on more than 106 scientific studies. These incorporate sound-healing techniques such as binaural beats, gamma waves, rhythmic entrainments and specific frequencies that have been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep and stimulate the imagination. Binaural beats, for instance, have been shown to ease anxiety and boost self-esteem.

As Allan Eesmaa, Co-Founder of Synctuition, underlines, "We started with a consumer app, but once we discovered its true capability, our attention has shifted to a much larger industry - healthcare. We carried out scientific studies that put us on an entirely new journey. The results we achieved outpaced what numerous modern pharmaceuticals have achieved regarding stress, and we now look at ourselves as a digital sound medicine."

For example, a recent Rutgers study investigated the use of the Synctuition Mindspa app proving it reduced stress by 75% for healthcare professionals. The app is currently in the middle of clinical trials with the NHS in the UK, which it hopes will only solidify its ambition of becoming a 'digital drug' of sorts.

Synctuition Mindspa has been downloaded over 8 million times, and in the three years that the app has been live in the app store, it has generated over $20 million in revenue. In 2020, it was the third highest-grossing meditation app in the United States.

