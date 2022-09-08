The Business Research Company: The Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Smart Speakers In The Speaker Driver Is An Emerging Trend

The Business Research Company's speaker driver market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence and smart speakers into speaker drivers is gaining popularity among speaker driver market trends. Artificial intelligence (AI) integrated chipsets that are being used for smart types of speakers offer voice control, audio quality, and enhanced battery life. The advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) is that the speaker gets additional capabilities over time as the AI assistant learns new skills. As it learns through experience, the more it is used, the smarter it becomes. We can build a home theater setup using large speakers and soundbars, or connect to a home media server. The LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7 is a voice-controlled, AI-powered speaker with Meridian sound and Google Assistant built-in. It does not necessitate the use of batteries. It uses Bluetooth technology and can link to other Chromecast or Chromecast audio devices, soundbars, and wireless speakers that have built-in Chromecast.





The global speaker driver market size is expected to grow from $22.35 billion in 2021 to $23.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The speaker driver market growth is expected to reach $31.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

Request a free sample of the Speaker Driver Market Report

Rapid 5G Network Expansion And Commercialization Is Driving Speaker Driver Market Growth

Rapid expansion and commercialization of 5G networks is a factor projected to fuel speaker driver market growth, since a high-speed network allows customers to view uninterrupted, high-quality material, necessitating the need for high-quality audio output systems. With ultra-reliable, accessible, small-latency networks, 5G can allow new customer services that can alter sectors, such as remote control of key infrastructure, automobiles, and medical operations. Furthermore, smart speakers are gaining appeal in the tourism and hospitality industries since they can be used to deliver travel updates, phone reception, manage room lighting, and check in and out, among other things.

The Negative Health Impacts Of Speaker Drivers Are Expected To Restrain Speaker Driver Market Growth

Noise causes psychological stress, which has a detrimental impact on mental health and can result in sadness and anxiety. It also contributes to health problems like heart and circulation difficulties, as well as a weakened immune system, which reduces the body's ability to fight infections. Similarly, the noise from speakers can have a negative impact on a child's development and learning abilities. Continuous noise exposure disrupts the body's natural rhythms, resulting in sluggishness, poor focus, irritation, and depression.

Speaker Driver Market Segments

The global speaker driver market is segmented -

By Device Type: Headphones/Earphones, Hearing Aids, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Loudspeakers By Driver Type: Dynamic Drivers, Balanced Armature Drivers, Planar Magnetic, ElectroStatic, Others By Application: Consumer, Professional/Enterprise, Medical, Others

See more on the Speaker Driver Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 - By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana), By Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer), By End User (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2022 - By Product (Soundbar, Subwoofers, In-Wall, Outdoor), By Type Of Enclosure (Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted), By End User (Household, Commercial, Other End Users) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 - By Product (Bluetooth Speakers, Wifi-Speakers), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Type (Fixed, Portable) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg