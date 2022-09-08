The "Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, and Gas Discharges), Mirrors, Masks), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The growth of the EUVL systems market in the region is owing to the rising demand for advanced and automated vehicles as well as the development of the automotive sector. 13.8 million Europeans have direct or indirect occupations in the automotive industry, which accounts for 6.1% of all employment in the EU. The direct manufacturing of motor vehicles employs 2.6 million people or 8.5% of all manufacturing jobs in the EU. The EU is one of the world's top makers of automobiles, and this industry represents the greatest private investor in R&D. The European Commission encourages technology harmonization and provides funds for R&D in order to increase the competitiveness of the EU automobile industry and maintain its position as a technological leader worldwide.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Toshiba Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

ASML Holding N.V.

Canon, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Toppan Inc.

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

