Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 September 2022, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2022;

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy;

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company;

5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company;

6. To elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company;

7. To elect Sonya Huen Rogerson, a Director of the Company;

8. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company;

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To release the Directors from their obligation to put a voluntary winding up resolution to Shareholders in 2023.

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares;

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

Resolution 12 was duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll result was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Special Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights 43,461,370 99.86 58,995 0.14 15,604

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered for resolutions 1 to 11, 13 and 14 is shown below.

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1 43,525,825 99.99 808 0.01 0 2 43,510,221 99.99 808 0.01 15,604 3 43,483,919 99.92 34,940 0.08 7,774 4 43,498,386 99.97 12,799 0.03 15,448 5 43,509,718 99.99 2,308 0.01 14,607 6 43,495,925 99.98 10,082 0.02 20,626 7 43,510,745 99.99 3,108 0.01 12,780 8 43,468,713 99.90 44,055 0.10 13,865 9 43,495,658 99.94 27,587 0.06 3,388 10 43,284,537 99.45 241,362 0.55 734 11 43,483,640 99.94 24,843 0.06 18,150 Special Resolutions 13 42,373,203 97.39 1,137,810 2.61 15,620 14 43,396,509 99.72 122,366 0.28 7,758

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 8,146,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 66,853,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 58% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Board Succession

The Company confirms that as already announced, Owen Jonathan retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Company Secretary Invesco Asset Management Limited

8 September 2022