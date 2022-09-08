Anzeige
RUBIS: H1 2022 results: Strong earnings growth: +20% and solid balance sheet

DJ RUBIS: H1 2022 results: Strong earnings growth: +20% and solid balance sheet

RUBIS RUBIS: H1 2022 results: Strong earnings growth: +20% and solid balance sheet 08-Sep-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 8 September 2022, 5:45pm

H1 2022 RESULTS:

STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH: +20%

AND SOLID BALANCE SHEET

+20% increase in adjusted EPS amid challenging environment, first time consolidation of Photosol:

-- H1 2022 volumes: 2,826 km3, +7% vs H1 2021 and 3% ahead of pre-Covid levels (H1 2019[1]).

-- Strong unit profit[2] in the context of rising supply prices: +6% vs H1 2021.

-- H1 2022 EBIT: EUR244m, +30% vs H1 2021, supported by all regions (+14% vs H1 2019).

-- Adjusted net income[3]: EUR169m, +17% vs H1 2021, ahead of the record pre-Covid level of H1 2019 (+10% vs2019 excluding Rubis Terminal).

-- Adjusted EPS (diluted): EUR1.64, +20% vs H1 2021, ahead of the record pre-Covid level of H1 2019 (+5% vs2019 excluding Rubis Terminal).

-- Operational cash flow before changes in working capital[4]: EUR255m, +7% vs H1 2021 and +16% vs pre-CovidH1 2019 (excluding Rubis Terminal).

-- Corporate net financial debt[5] (corporate NFD) at EUR1,102m, 2.1x corporate NFD/EBITDA pre-IFRS 16, vsEUR438m as of 31/12/2021. Increase in net debt is due to the completion of Photosol acquisition, outflow from changesin working capital and dividend payment.

-- Net financial debt (NFD) at EUR1,436m, 2.6x net debt/EBITDA pre-IFRS 16, includes Photosol EUR334mnon-recourse project debt at SPV level.

Outlook

The first half of the year has demonstrated excellent volumes and earnings growth. While all regions posted positive development, the Caribbean region was the main growth driver with strong recovery post-Covid and favourable comparison base. Whereas comparison base is set to normalise and current macro-environment is challenging, the Group is confident in solid earnings growth for the full year 2022.

In the mid-and long-term, the company should benefit from numerous growth drivers - newly added renewable energy segment as well as within its historical business. The latter has advantage of its exposure to regions with growing population and growing energy demand, portfolio improvement in Eastern Africa and exposure to bitumen in Africa considering the growing need for road infrastructure on the long term.

Given the current geopolitical environment, the Group reminds that it does not carry out any transactions in Ukraine or Russia and does not have any assets in these territories. In addition, it does not source from Ukrainian or Russian suppliers. To date, even if the Group has not identified any direct exposure to this risk, it will continue to monitor developments in the situation and their potential impact on its activities, as well as the indirect effects of the conflict on the sector's global supply chain.

Paris, 8 September 2022 - Rubis is announcing its 2022 half-year financial results.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 were reviewed by the Supervisory Board on 8 September 2022. The Group's Statutory Auditors have performed their review of these financial statements and their report on the half-yearly financial information was issued on the same date.

During the Supervisory Board meeting, the Management Board commented on the results: "Half-year results show an excellent operational performance across all regions. This is especially the case in the Caribbean region that has reported impressive growth above expectations.

Moreover, the company has accomplished its strategic entry into renewable energy segment with transformational acquisition of Photosol - one of the leading independent French solar companies and its first-time consolidation from 1 st April 2022.

The timing of the Photosol acquisition is extremely interesting in the view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the predicted gas shortage and as a result the government's initiatives to strengthen and accelerate the energy transition. The government in particular targets to reduce deadlines and adjust thresholds for the submission of building permits, with a particular focus on photovoltaic and wind energy.

With the development of over 3 GW pipeline, Photosol set to contribute to Rubis earnings growth in the mid- and long-term. Required investments are set to be debt-financed by Photosol on the project level.

As such, Rubis historical business with its strong cash flow generation will further sustain shareholder friendly dividend policy and value enhancing bolt-on acquisitions across all divisions".

First half of 2022 was excellent with 30% increase in EBIT to EUR244m exceeding record H1 2019 - pre-Covid level. All businesses have reported solid EBIT performance: Retail & Marketing with 26% increase in EBIT to EUR184m, Support & Services up 22% to EUR75m and first-time positive contribution from Photosol at EUR1m for three months, April to June 2022. Rubis Terminal JV has continued its steady growth with 3% in storage revenues and 4% in adjusted EBITDA in H1 2022 vs H1 2021.

H1 2022 results have several non-recurring items both positives and negatives mostly due to the acquisition of Photosol (-EUR8m after tax) and divestment of the Turkey depot of the Rubis Terminal JV (+EUR11m after tax). Adjusted for non-recurring items and IFRS 2 charges, net income stands at EUR169m, +17% yoy and ahead of pre-Covid record H1 2019 (+10% excluding Rubis Terminal).

Operational cash flow before changes in working capital[6] reached EUR255m (+7% vs H1 2021 and exceeding pre-Covid H1 2019 level).

Acquisition of Photosol in April 2022 has an important impact on Rubis balance sheet. With excellent long-term visibility thanks to 20 years contract duration and very low risk profile, Photosol is able to finance its development pipeline with high debt leverage. It is important to note that the majority of the debt is non-recourse project debt at SPV level. Thus, going forward Rubis will communicate separately on its total financial debt and on its corporate financial debt (i.e., excluding non-recourse project debt).

Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) increased to EUR1,102m by the end of H1 2022 (from EUR438m as of FY 2021) with corporate NFD/EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 at 2.1x. Dividend paid 100% in cash in June 2022 (EUR191m), acquisition of 80% stake in Photosol (EUR341m) and changes in working capital with increasing oil prices (EUR179m outflow) were the main factors behind the increasing debt. The Company has spent EUR97m on CapEx split between expansion maintenance (two thirds) and development (one third), including EUR12m of CapEx for Photosol in Q2 2022.

Consolidated financial statements as of 30 june 2022 

(en millions d'euros)         S1 2022 S1 2021 2022 vs 2021 
Revenue                3,290  2,051  60% 
EBITDA                314   257   22% 
EBIT, of which            244   188   30% 
Retail & Marketing          184   146   26% 
Support & Services          75   61   22% 
Renewable Energy (1)         1    -    - 
Net income, Group share        170   136   25% 
Adjusted net income, Group share (2) 169   144   17% 
Adjusted EPS (diluted)        1.64  1.37  20% 
Operational cash flow (3)       255   238   7% 
Capital expanditures, of which    97   90   - 
Retail & Marketing          65   69   - 
Support & Services          20   21   - 
Renewable Energy           12    -   -

(1) Renewable Energy - newly established division following acquisition of Photosol.

(2) Adjusted net income - excluding non-recurring items and IFRS 2.

(3) Cash flow from operations after financial expenses and taxes and before change in working capital.

The Retail & Marketing division (70% of Group EBIT[7]) includes the distribution of fuels (service-station networks), liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation, marine and lubricants in three geographic areas: Europe, the Caribbean and Africa.

Overall, volumes are +7% compared to H1 2021 with excellent development in East Africa (focus on the service-station network) and buoyant aviation driven by tourism and end of Covid-linked restriction measures.

Volumes sold by region in H1 2019-2021 

2022 
(in '000 m3)  2022 2021 2020 2019 
                    vs 2021 
Europe     443  439  402  465  1% 
Caribbean   1,117 983  966  1,138 14% 
Africa     1,267 1,228 1,111 1,006 3% 
TOTAL     2,826 2,650 2,479 2,609 7%

Gross profit reached EUR367m, up 13% vs 2021, driven by both volume and solid unit margin development across all regions.

Retail & Marketing division gross and unit profit in H12022 

Gross profit Split 2022 vs 2021 Unit profit Change yoy 
        (in EURm)             (in EUR/m3) 
Europe     110     30%  8%      250     7% 
Caribbean   124     34%  29%     111     14% 
Africa     132     36%  5%      104     2% 
TOTAL     367     100% 13%     130     6%

-- Europe, thanks to its strong LPG positioning and unit margin performance, reported EBIT of EUR46m, up 21%vs H1 2021, and above pre-Covid level in 2019 (EUR39m).

-- The Caribbean region has seen marked improvement in H1 2022, driven by recovery in tourism/aviation, withboth volumes and unit margin up double digit. Thus, EBIT was up 78% yoy to EUR58m.

-- Lastly, Africa reported an excellent development in East Africa with double-digit EBIT growth thanks tothe investments in the service-stations optimisation programme. Though partially offset by ongoing challenges inMadagascar, reported EBIT came in at EUR81m, only 6% increase yoy.

EBIT by ReGION H1 2019 - 2022 

2022 
(in EURm)          2022 2021 2020 2019 
                       vs 2021 
Europe          46  38  35  39  21% 
Caribbean         58  33  49  68  78% 
Africa          81  76  46  69  6% 
TOTAL RETAIL & MARKETING 184 146 130 176 26 %

The Support & Services division (30% of Group EBIT[8]) posted +22% increase in EBIT to EUR75m supported by recovery in the Caribbean region with supply and shipping activities, strength of the bitumen sector and logistics in the Indian Ocean.

EBIT support & services IN H1 2019 - 2022 

2022 
(in EURm)     2022 2021 2020 2019 
                  vs 2021 
EBIT, of which 75  61  52  51  22% 
SARA      10  14  14  20  -24% 
Others     64  48  38  30  35%

Newly established Renewable Energy division includes Photosol activities, acquired in April 2022, as well as the 18.5% stake in HDF Energy, acquired in June 2021. Creation of this division and future investments will enable the Group to achieve a target of 25% of its EBITDA in renewable energies in the medium term, with a minimum of 2.5 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity in France by 2030.

The accounts of Photosol have been included in the Group's consolidation from 1st April 2022, i.e., for a period of three months to 30 June 2022.

REsults of the renewable energy divsion in h1 30 juin 2022 

(in EURm)            Q2 2022 
Installed capacity (MWp)   330 
Electricity production (GWh) 139 
Sales             12 
EBITDA            7 
Capex             12 
Project non-recourse debt   334

As of 30 June 2022, Photosol portfolio consists of:

-- 476 MW secured portfolio - capacities in operations, under construction and awarded projects;

-- development pipeline exceeding 3 GW, out of which 1,2 GW advanced development and tender ready projectsand 2,3 GW in early stage.

The last CRE tender was a great success for Photosol with 100% of its bids awarded, or 25 MWp.

The Rubis Terminal JV has delivered solid performance with +3% storage revenue growth to EUR112m, with acceleration in Q2 2022 (+5%), driven by biofuel, chemicals and agri-food. Adjusted EBITDA has increased by +4% to EUR57m in H1 2022. With high financial leverage in place, share of Rubis underlying profit stood at EUR1.8m in H1 2022 vs EUR1.2m in H1 2021. With the sale of its activities in Turkey in January 2022, Rubis has recorded capital gain, that boosted reported share of profits to EUR11.4m. It is reminded that Rubis Terminal generates on annual basis free cash flow after tax, financial charges, and maintenance investment of EUR40-50m, which compared to total equity of EUR594m (for 100%) gives a cash return of 9%.

ESG

In 2022, Rubis actively pursues the implementation of its Think Tomorrow 2022-2025 Roadmap and its climate approach. In particular, the Group is assessing additional decarbonisation opportunities to align with a well-below 2°C trajectory, including developing an emission reduction target for scope 3A (i.e., excluding products sold) in addition to the one defined for scopes 1 and 2 (-30% in 2030, baseline 2019, Rubis Énergie perimeter at constant scope) and setting an internal carbon price that will help it guide its investments.

Webcast for the investors and analysts

Date: 8 September 2022, 6:00pm

Link to register for the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/rubisen/#!/rubisen/20220908_1

Participants from Rubis: - Jacques Riou, Managing Partner - Bruno Krief, CFO - Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Director in charge of New Energies, CSR, and Communication

Next publication:

Q3 2022 trading update: 8 November 2022 (after market)

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation 

Press Contact         Analyst Contact 
RUBIS Communication department RUBIS - Anna Patrice, Head of IR 
                Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 72 32 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 
                investors@rubis.fr 
presse@rubis.fr

appendix

Reconciliation of net income Group share to adjusted net income Group share 

(in EURm)                                   H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2019 2022  2022 
                                                   vs 2021 vs 2019 
Net income, Group share                           170   136   157   25%   8% 
Non-recurring items: share of net income from JV and others (Rubis Terminal) -14   -3   -    -    - 
Expenses related to the acquisitions                     8    -    5    -    - 
IFRS 2 expenses (Rubis SCA)                         4    11   4    -    - 
Adjusted net income, Group share (excluding non-recurring items and IFRS 2) 169   144   166   17%   2% 
Net income from discontinued operations                   -    -    -14   -    - 
Share of net income from JV (Rubis Terminal)                 -2   -1   -    -    - 
Adjusted net income, Group share excluding Rubis Terminal          167   143   152   17%   10%

Composition of net debt/EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 

(in EURm)                    30/06/2022 31/12/2021 
Corporate net financial debt (Corporate NFD) 1,102   438 
EBITDA                    314    532 
Rental expenses IFRS 16            19     41 
EBITDA pre-IFRS 16              295    491 
Corporate NFD/LTM(1) EBITDA pre-IFRS 16    2.1    0.9 
Non-recours project debt (Photosol)      334    - 
Total net financial debt (Total NFD)     1,436   438 
Total NFD/LTM EBITDA pre-IFRS 16       2.6    0.9 
(1) LTM: last 12 months.

Retail & marketing volume development by product in H1 2022 

Split         Volume development 
(in '000 m3) 
          Gross profit Volumes vs 2021 vs 2019 
                         (constant scope) (1) 
LPG        40%      22%   1%   1% 
Service stations  23%      37%   9%   -4% 
Bitumen      12%      9%   -6%   49% 
Commercial     15%      21%   3%   -4% 
Aviation      7%      8%   20%   -18% 
Other       3%      3%   -    - 
Total       100%     100%  7%   3% 
(1) Constant scope: excluding acquisition of KenolKobil in East Africa.

RETAIL & MARKETING VOLUME DEVELOPMENT BY REGION IN Q2 2022 

2022 
(in '000 m3)  2022 2021 2020 2019 
                    vs 2021 
Europe     195  198  161  213  -2% 
Caribbean   554  501  402  584  11% 
Africa     639  631  512  733  1% 
TOTAL     1,388 1,329 1,075 1,530 4%

Retail & marketing Gross profit IN H1 2019-2022 

2022 
(in EURm)    2022 2021 2020 2019 
                  vs 2021 
Europe     110 102 98  101 8% 
Caribbean   124 96  112 132 29% 
Africa     132 125 97  126 5% 
TOTAL     367 324 307 359 13%

RETAIL & MARKETING unit PROFIT IN H1 2019-2022 

2022 
(in EUR/m3)   2022 2021 2020 2019 
                  vs 2021 
Europe     250 233 244 217 7% 
Caribbean   111 98  116 116 14% 
Africa     104 102 87  125 2% 
TOTAL     130 122 124 137 6% CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
Asset (in thousands of euros)            30/06/2022 31/12/2021 
Non-current assets 
Intangible assets                  74,537   31,714 
Goodwill                      1,809,943 1,231,635 
Property, plant and equipment            1,666,946 1,268,465 
Property, plant and equipment - right-of-use assets 220,729  166,288 
Interests in joint ventures             322,026  322,171 
Other financial assets               191,603  132,482 
Deferred taxes                   22,291   12,913 
Other non-current assets              11,117   10,408 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I)            4,319,192 3,175,936 
Current assets 
Inventory and work in progress           825,627  543,893 
Trade and other receivables             839,263  622,478 
Tax receivables                   30,213   21,901 
Other current assets                66,493   23,426 
Cash and cash equivalents              774,407  874,890 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II)              2,536,003 2,086,588 
TOTAL ASSETS (I + II)                6,855,195 5,262,524 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros)                30/06/2022 31/12/2021 
Shareholders' equity - Group share 
Share capital                                 128,693  128,177 
Share premium                                 1,550,157 1,547,236 
Retained earnings                               1,066,124 941,249 
Total                                     2,744,974 2,616,662 
Non-controlling interests                           130,162  119,703 
EQUITY (I)                                  2,875,136 2,736,365 
Non-current liabilities 
Borrowings and financial debt                         1,409,694 805,667 
Lease liabilities                               194,525  138,175 
Deposit/consignment                              147,882  138,828 
Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations        40,596   56,438 
Other provisions                               80,751   159,825 
Deferred taxes                                93,892   63,071 
Other non-current liabilities                         84,434   3,214 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II)                      2,051,774 1,365,218 
Current liabilities 
Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year) 800,466  507,521 
Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year)             23,990   23,742 
Trade and other payables                           1,026,449 601,605 
Current tax liabilities                            43,184   23,318 
Other current liabilities                           34,196   4,755 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III)                        1,928,285 1,160,941 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III)                  6,855,195 5,262,524

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 

(in thousands of euros)                     Chg. 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 
NET REVENUE                           60% 3,290,166  2,051,085 
Consumed purchases                          (2,554,483) (1,422,864) 
External expenses                          (249,218)  (205,291) 
Employee benefits expense                      (111,042)  (107,495) 
Taxes                                (61,527)  (58,151) 
EBITDA                             22% 313,896   257,284 
Other operating income                        523     545 
Net depreciation and provisions                   (73,836)  (70,599) 
Other operating income and expenses                 3,383    961 
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME                    30% 243,966   188,191 
Other operating income and expenses                 (7,845)   3,375 
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES 23% 236,121   191,566 
Share of net income from joint ventures               11,912   1,247 
OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES 29% 248,033   192,813 
Income from cash and cash equivalents                4,695    4,691 
Gross interest expense and cost of debt               (15,670)  (10,358) 
COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT                   94% (10,975)  (5,667) 
Interest expense on lease liabilities                (4,701)   (4,302) 
Other finance income and expenses                  (17,327)  (8,494) 
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX                    23% 215,030   174,350 
Income tax                              (41,452)  (31,714) 
NET INCOME                           22% 173,578   142,636 
NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE                     25% 169,766   136,148 
NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS              -41% 3,812    6,488 
Earnings per share (in euros)     24% 1.65 1.33 
Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 27% 1.65 1.30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

(in thousands of euros)                                30/06/2022 31/12/2021 30/06/2021 
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS                173,578  304,739  142,636 
Adjustments: 
Elimination of income of joint ventures                        (11,912)  (5,906)  (1,247) 
Elimination of depreciation and provisions                       86,044   163,201  83,861 
Elimination of profit and loss from disposals                     (1,101)  (599)   1,168 
Elimination of dividend earnings                            (186)   (91)    (1,310) 
Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1)                8,641   3,468   13,183 
CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX                   255,064  464,812  238,291 
Elimination of income tax expenses                           41,452   65,201   31,714 
Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease      15,676   21,140   9,969 
liabilities 
CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX                  312,192  551,153  279,974 
Impact of change in working capital*                          (178,512) (214,456) (187,946) 
Tax paid                                        (36,442)  (42,039)  (21,773) 
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES                       97,238   294,658  70,255 
Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed)        57,031 
Acquisition of financial assets: Retail & Marketing division                   (83,985)  (82,591) 
Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (2)            (341,122) 
Disposal of financial assets: Retail & Marketing division                     3,463   3,400 
Disposal of financial assets: Support & Services division 
Investment in joint ventures 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets           (96,890)  (205,682) (89,946) 
Change in loans and advances granted                          (21,961)  (1,653)  (300) 
Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets            3,118   8,733   3,770 
(Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets                    (588)   (157)   (6) 
Dividends received                                   12,739   20,298   1,417 
Other cash flows from investing activities (5)                     4,063         9,538 
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES                       (383,610) (258,983) (154,718)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) 

(in thousands of euros)                   30/06/2022 31/12/2021 30/06/2021 
Capital increase                       3,441    6,995    7,024 
Share buyback (capital decrease)               (4)     (153,160)  (103,950) 
(Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares          261     85     (5) 
Borrowings issued                      795,521   730,694   420,141 
Borrowings repaid                      (358,775)  (677,276)  (345,336) 
Repayment of lease liabilities                (18,956)  (40,827)  (20,716) 
Net interest paid (3)                    (15,036)  (20,923)  (9,459) 
Dividends payable                      (191,061)  (83,577) 
Dividends payable to non-controlling interests        (8,122)   (13,191)  (10,543) 
Acquisition of financial assets: Retail & Marketing division 
Disposal of financial assets: Retail & Marketing division 
Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (1,238) 
Other cash flows from financing operations (2)        (42,347) 
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES          163,684   (251,180)  (62,844) 
Impact of exchange rate changes               22,205   8,811    (574) 
Impact of change in accounting policies 
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS             (100,483)  (206,694)  (147,881) 
Cash flows from continuing operations 
Opening cash and cash equivalents (4)            874,890   1,081,584  1,081,584 
Change in cash and cash equivalents             (100,483)  (206,694)  (147,881) 
Closing cash and cash equivalents (4)            774,407   874,890   933,703 
Financial debt excluding lease liabilities          (2,210,160) (1,313,188) (1,331,940) 
Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt       (1,435,753) (438,298)  (398,237)

(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, goodwill (impairment), etc.

(2) The impact of changes in the scope of consolidation is described in note 3.

(3) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).

(4) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.

(5) See note 15. 

(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital: 
Impact of change in inventories and work in progress    (265,107) 
Impact of change in trade and other receivables      (165,925) 
Impact of change in trade and other payables        252,520 
Impact of change in working capital            (178,512)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Volumes H1 2022 at +3% vs H1 2019 at constant scope, i.e., excluding East Africa (KenolKobil acquisition).

[2] Unit margin or unit profit = gross profit per unit of distributed volumes.

[3] Adjusted net income - net income excluding non-recurring items and IFRS 2 charges, for more details see Annex.

[4] Operational cash flow before changes in working capital (French "Capacité d'autofinancement") = cash flow after taxes and net interest costs and before change in working capital.

[5] Corporate net financial debt - net financial debt excluding non-recourse project debt at SPV (special purpose vehicle) level. Corporate net debt/EBITDA is the ration of corporate net debt to EBITDA pre-IFRS16 and excluding Photosol SPV EBITDA.

[6] Operational cash flow before changes in working capital (French "Capacité d'autofinancement") = cash flow after taxes, net interest costs and before change in working capital.

[7] 70% of Group EBIT before Holding costs in FY 2021.

[8] 30% of Group EBIT before Holding costs in FY 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: H1 2022 results: Strong earnings growth: +20% and solid balance sheet 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1438771 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1438771 08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
