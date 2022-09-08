Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - MageMontreal, the Canada-based Magento certified e-commerce website developer, has launched its new series of strategic consulting services for small and medium businesses (SMEs). The intention behind the initiative is to assist small and medium businesses across the globe to leverage the opportunities provided by technological advances in the e-commerce sector. Through the use of artificial intelligence for product recommendations, it helps companies which are already designed to operate in the digital environment by providing efficient, user-friendly websites. The company also assists traditional small and medium businesses to migrate to e-commerce platforms.

MageMontreal is setting out to assist businesses to enlarge their geographic and sectoral markets through their e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms have been shown to be an effective means of helping companies significantly increase their customer base and enhance their sales. The strategic consulting services provided by MageMontreal help SMEs through guiding and advising them on core aspects including vision, technology and system support, among others. It helps the companies to identify their current position, and then help them develop a vision, before establishing a pathway to get there. It gives a complete insight into how much it costs to achieve their goal and what the benefits for their business are once they reach it.

The strategic consultancy services of MageMontreal are based on its conviction that e-commerce offers opportunities and potential for small and medium businesses in the global retail market. It believes that e-commerce platforms help SMEs to overcome the challenges of marketing and distribution, which often prevent them from entering the markets and sectors beyond their limited geographic locations. MageMontreal utilizes an efficient and advanced e-commerce platform as a means of helping businesses reduce transaction costs, improve customer experience, implement omni-channel solutions, expand opportunities to reach new customer bases, and introduce their products and services into new markets.

"At MageMontreal, we assist small and medium businesses to formulate a clear objective for their e-commerce venture and to develop a roadmap to achieve that vision. We then provide technical assistance and system support to bring that vision to life. We either build a new transactional website for them, if they are new to the e-commerce world, or we provide support and guidance to those who already have such a platform. We monitor the technology they are using right now and offer the necessary improvements required to overcome the complexities associated with this. Our commitment to supporting SMEs is also inspired by the appeal made by the General Secretary of UNCTAD a few years back to include SMEs in the e-commerce revolution," says Guillaume Le Tual, Founder and CEO of MageMontreal.

'MageMontreal' is headquartered in Quebec, Canada and was established in 2007 by Guillaume Le Tual. He is an entrepreneur and multimedia technologist with more than fifteen years of experience in the industry. MageMontreal is a certified Adobe solution partner specializing in Magento-based website solutions for e-commerce platforms.

