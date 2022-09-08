LG Electronics USA: LG Electronics Embarks on New Chapter with ESS Team Led by Renewable Energy Industry Veteran Canfield

Under Leadership of Division Head Chris Ahn, LG Electronics USA is Poised to Introduce Next-Gen Energy Storage Products, Systems and Solutions for Residential and Commercial Sectors

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Supporting its focus on innovations that provide new experiences and value for commercial and residential customers, LG Electronics USA has appointed industry veteran Chris Canfield as director of sales and marketing to lead a new U.S. go-to-market team for LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems (LG ESS). Canfield is working at the direction of Senior Vice President Chris Ahn, who heads the LG Electronics USA business division that encompasses ESS solutions.

Canfield most recently served as regional and national sales manager for OutBack Power, which designs and manufactures residential off-grid and grid-connected solar-plus storage systems. ?Prior to OutBack, he served in key sales positions for Schneider Electric and Fronius USA.

Since joining LG Electronics, Canfield has assembled an industry-leading sales team composed of seasoned talent, well-versed in energy storage and renewable energy. The team is working under the leadership of Ahn, who led LG's global ESS business from LG's headquarters in Seoul prior to his current U.S. division leadership role. Ahn has been with LG since 1997 and has spent the past 10 years working in management roles for the $63 billion global technology and manufacturing innovator.

"Chris Canfield is a highly respected and enthusiastic leader with a motivation of wanting to win," Ahn said. "His proven record of partnering with customers, organic growth, sharp operational excellence, and people-centric leadership will help LG to deliver 'Innovation for a Better Life' and boost ESG (environmental-social-governance) corporate accountabilities with an innovative product lineup."

"I've been lucky to work with many excellent renewable-energy salespeople and engineers during my 12 years in the industry," said Canfield. "I'm even more fortunate to have been able to put together a team made up of these people, along with LG veterans, who have been instrumental and invaluable. I'm enthusiastic about the LG Electronics residential and commercial ESS solutions and excited to see what the team can do them."

The LG Electronics ESS business unit provides a complete energy storage solution designed to help reduce dependency on the grid, provide an alternative to emergency generators, and offset peak rates. Its mission is to make a home or business even more valuable, and environmentally and economically friendly. LG ESS leverages the company's expertise in renewable energy and smart technologies.

About LG Electronics USA

The LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems business represents a fast-growing new area for LG in the United States, leveraging the company's renewable energy expertise to unlock value for customers and plug into the new era of sustainability. Based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning and energy systems, and vehicle components. LG is a nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

