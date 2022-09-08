- Increases Share Repurchase Program to $100 Million
- Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The Company also announces that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the Company's existing share repurchase program from $75 million to $100 million and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable October 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com
Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
July 31,
2022
2021
Change
For the Quarter Ended:
Revenues
118,110
133,008
(14,898)
Gross profit
24,387
27,652
(3,265)
Gross margin
20.6
20.8
(0.2)
Net income
4,222
12,870
(8,648)
Diluted per share
0.30
0.81
(0.51)
EBITDA
14,888
18,145
(3,257)
Cash dividends per share
0.25
0.25
July 31,
January 31,
As of:
2022
2022
Change
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
318,987
440,498
(121,511)
Net liquidity (1)
236,181
284,257
(48,076)
Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost
73,573
20,405
53,168
RUPO (2)
371,827
397,023
(25,196)
(1)
Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.
(2)
The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.
"We were pleased to announce during the quarter that our Atlantic Projects Company ("APC") subsidiary entered into engineering and construction services contracts with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board ("ESB") for 195 MW power projects in the Dublin area and construction has already commenced," David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. "All of our companies continue to execute well on their projects and our gross profit margins reflect those successful efforts by our teams. The Company's Board recognizes our ability to execute now and into the future and has authorized an increase in the existing share repurchase program to $100 million to support this belief. All of our teams are working hard to convert business development efforts into active jobs. The timing of our future revenues is largely driven by major new power projects and we currently expect to announce the commencement of one in our third quarter, however, it is important to note that the start of new projects is primarily controlled by project owners. It is worth pointing out the significant fundamentals that remain in our core market of building gas-fired power plants. Plentiful supplies of relatively clean-burning, natural gas are available in the United States. Coal and nuclear plants generally are old and uneconomical, renewables are intermittent and power storage generally remains expensive. Gas-fired power is the primary source of power generation in our country and it provides 24/7 power."
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 were $118.1 million, which represented a decrease of $14.9 million, or 11.2%, from consolidated revenues of $133.0 million reported for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Consolidated revenues of our power industry services segment decreased by $7.7 million as construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project have passed post-peak levels. The decline in revenues were partially offset by increasing revenues at several APC projects including the Kilroot Power Station and ESB's FlexGen peaker plants. Even though revenues of our industrial fabrication and field services have increased two quarters in a row, they decreased by $7.1 million between periods as the amounts of field services and pipe and vessel fabrication in the prior year quarter were significant.
For the quarter ended July 31, 2022, we reported a consolidated gross profit of approximately $24.4 million which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 20.6% of corresponding consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 22.0%, 15.1% and 21.6%, respectively, for the current quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, were $11.0 million and $10.3 million, respectively, representing an increase of $0.7 million between the quarters, or 6.3%.
Due primarily to the unfavorable adjustment in the approximate amount of $6.2 million that was related to the settlement of the research and development credit claims with the Internal Revenue Service, we reported income tax expense in the amount of $9.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022. Excluding the effect of this adjustment, our effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was 25.2%.
For three months ended July 31, 2022, net income was $4.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The unfavorable effect of the one-time tax adjustment on diluted net income per share was $0.43. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, we reported net income in the amount of $12.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share. EBITDA for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 decreased to $14.9 million from $18.1 million for the prior year quarter. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in July.
For the six months ended July 31, 2022, we reported net income in the amount of $11.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $23.6 million of net income, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period. EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2022 decreased to $25.6 million from $33.8 million for the prior year period.
As of July 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $319 million and net liquidity was $236 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $122 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycle of two significant projects, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. During the three months ended July 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 701,713 shares of common stock at a cost of $26 million. Since last November, the Company has repurchased 1,940,344 shares of common stock, or approximately 12% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $74 million under the now $100 million share repurchase program authorization. The Company's consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $372 million as of July 31, 2022.
About Argan
Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.
Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
118,110
133,008
218,387
259,349
Cost of revenues
93,723
105,356
174,262
207,983
GROSS PROFIT
24,387
27,652
44,125
51,366
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,984
10,331
21,559
20,223
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
13,403
17,321
22,566
31,143
Other income (expense), net
505
(260)
1,100
452
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
13,908
17,061
23,666
31,595
Income tax expense
(9,686)
(4,191)
(11,959)
(7,959)
NET INCOME
4,222
12,870
11,707
23,636
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(687)
(139)
(1,951)
(257)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,535
12,731
9,756
23,379
NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic
0.30
0.82
0.81
1.50
Diluted
0.30
0.81
0.80
1.48
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
14,134
15,769
14,516
15,748
Diluted
14,247
15,982
14,616
15,978
CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
0.25
0.25
0.50
0.50
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
July 31,
January 31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
143,344
350,472
Short-term investments
175,643
90,026
Accounts receivable, net
24,888
26,978
Contract assets
8,678
4,904
Other current assets
25,640
34,904
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
378,193
507,284
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,507
10,460
Goodwill
28,033
28,033
Other purchased intangible assets, net
2,941
3,322
Right-of-use, deferred tax and other assets
4,396
4,486
TOTAL ASSETS
423,070
553,585
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
38,180
41,822
Accrued expenses
39,816
53,315
Contract liabilities
64,016
127,890
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
142,012
223,027
Noncurrent liabilities
4,022
4,963
TOTAL LIABILITIES
146,034
227,990
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,827,772 and 15,788,673 shares issued at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 13,884,195 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively
2,374
2,368
Additional paid-in capital
160,229
158,190
Retained earnings
193,205
188,690
Less treasury stock, at cost 1,943,577 and 530,985 shares at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively
(73,573)
(20,405)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,402)
(2,451)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
277,833
326,392
Non-controlling interest
(797)
(797)
TOTAL EQUITY
277,036
325,595
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
423,070
553,585
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation to EBITDA
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
4,222
12,870
Income tax expense
9,686
4,191
Depreciation
747
859
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
233
225
EBITDA
14,888
18,145
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
11,707
23,636
Income tax expense
11,959
7,959
Depreciation
1,556
1,741
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
399
453
EBITDA
25,621
33,789
