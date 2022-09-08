Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.09.2022
Sapphiros Acquires Flexotronix Limited

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros has today completed the acquisition of Flexotronix Limited. Flexotronix have developed a high speed printed electronics manufacturing line using in-house proprietary conductive inks and printed components, including batteries connectivity capability- and other diagnostic test control mechanisms. These technologies will be rapidly deployed across the Sapphiros portfolio of companies to dramatically lower consumable costs and ultimately fully automate diagnostic testing and data management for products such as the SatioDx blood draw patches and next generation Biocrucible molecular diagnostics rapid diagnostic test devices.