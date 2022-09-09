Huntersville, NC--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Brass Natural Products, a private label and contract manufacturing services company, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at The Palmer House in Chicago.

Danielle Renner, CEO will be speaking at 03:50 PM ET on September 14th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Brass Natural Products management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

"The biggest cannabis event is returning to the Midwest, bigger and better than ever. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry together, concentrating 90% of the cannabis market cap in one place," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility in a context of tough capital market conditions."

About Brass Natural Products

Brass Natural Products is a premier international provider of private label and contract manufacturing services for complete product development, commercialization and packaging of a wide range of cosmetics, topicals, supplements, OTC products, gummies, beverages, pet care products, and CBD/cannabinoid products. Having almost ten years of experience with cannabinoids, we are also a large-scale distributor of hemp-derived cannabinoids ingredients. We deliver many standard mainstream products, along with a wide variety of unique form factors. With a coalition of more than seventy-one facilities around the globe, Brass produces products for customers throughout the USA, Europe, UK, Switzerland, South America, and Australia serving many brands and private label retailers such as Aldi, Sprouts, CVS and PriceSmart. Capabilities include a catalog of existing private label products across all our categories of service, R&D and benchtop samples for custom products, reverse engineering, primary and secondary packaging supply, full-service manufacturing, co-packing, club store packs and more.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Chicago.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world once again on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

For further information:

Danielle Renner

CEO

949-679-8785 x104

danielle@brassnaturalproducts.com