Eagle Eye demos AI innovations at Stand 5C22

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced it will showcase its flagship Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), with its new AI-powered Smart Video Search as well as its ability to easily integrate access control, alarm management systems and other technologies for a customized end-to-end solution-at the Security Essen show, which is taking place at the Convention Centre here Sept. 20-23, 2022.

"With the rapid adoption of cloud and the advent of AI innovations like Smart Video Search, 2022 is turning out to be a seminal year for the security industry," said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. "Designed to protect data and privacy, our cybersecure cloud video surveillance solutions with AI and analytics can help German businesses comply with privacy regulations, improve security, optimize business operations, and deliver better customer service."

Attendees are invited to book a meeting in advance here, and to visit Stand 5C22 for demos and discussions:

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search: Search video the same way you search the web. Simply type in "person with backpack", "red Audi car", "person with green shirt" and find the exact video across all cameras in all sites. Free; no additional hardware or subscriptions required.

Open Platform: Eagle Eye offers Infinite scalability, flexible pricing, advanced analytics, and an open API platform for unlimited customization.

Partnerships and Integrations: Eagle Eye has a vast technology partner network, and is pleased to exhibit with Brivo and Sitasys. Featured solutions include: Brivo Access, for smart powerful building security; and evalink, the fully managed, automated, and integrated alarm management platform by Sitasys.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006086/en/

Contacts:

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT

GLOBAL HQ

Martha Entwistle

mentwistle@een.com

EMEA

Nova Ewers

newers@een.com