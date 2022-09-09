Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung"!
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
09.09.22
08:02 Uhr
8,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2022 | 08:17
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Resultsand PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 9 September 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements9 September 2022, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann WhittetOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements9 September 2022, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person)Ordinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements9 September 2022, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

  • The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 995,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
