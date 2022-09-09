Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Resultsand PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 9 September 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of transaction Volume and price of transaction Dr. Simon John Thornton Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 9 September 2022, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 9 September 2022, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person) Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 9 September 2022, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 995,555.





ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.