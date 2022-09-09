Linkfire introduces next-generation link type providing artists, labels and creators with an even more powerful marketing toolbox

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / September 09, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Leading labels and artists, such as Capitol Records, Tokio Hotel, Maroon 5, Michael Bublé, and many others have already adopted Linkfire's new link type. Linkfire's marketing platform, the music industry's most popular smart linking tool, announces a next-generation link type, the Artist Bio Link providing more flexibility, intuitive customizations, and fresh features designed to improve fan engagement, drive streams and increase sales.

Coupled with the platform's industry-leading insights, Linkfire's new artist bio link is among the most powerful global online marketing tools for artists and their teams.



Most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100 and all major music labels already use Linkfire's platform for promotion and releases, along with over 80,000 independent artists. With the new bio link solution, various stakeholders in an artist's team can collaborate on both the creative and data-driven aspects of their marketing strategy, all in one platform.

David Mysliwiec, founder and CEO, The Upstate Sound, comments:

"The new artist bio link is a creative playground. It's great for artists and brands. It has an intuitive layout, and the customization is great!"

Jeppe Faurfelt, CCO and Co-founder, Linkfire, comments:

"Our new artist bio link is part of Linkfire's marketing platform mission-to bring all of an artist's marketing tools and data together. We want to facilitate better collaboration across teams, more coherent marketing strategies for artists, and a seamless experience for fans.

Global music consumption continues to be highly fragmented across multiple services and platforms and with this launch, Linkfire continues to enable billions of consumers to connect to the content they love on a global scale."

The next-generation artist bio link is the latest in a string of noteworthy product updates from Linkfire this year. In June, the company announced an improved data integration with Apple Music that empowers artists and labels to dive even deeper into the fan journey. Before that, Linkfire introduced QR codes to make it easier to reach a wider audience and engage with online and offline fans.

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual HOT 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global workforce and also has offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more at www.linkfire.com or follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

