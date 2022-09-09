Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.09.2022 | 08:34
Polygon strengthening their market in Switzerland by the acquisition of Odermatt Group

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Switzerland strengthens its property damage restoration (PDR) business by acquiring Odermatt Group. Odermatt Group is a leading provider in the Swiss market with excellent services, specialized in window repairs and replacement. Annual sales are about CHF 20 million with 65 employees. With this strategic acquisition Polygon strengthens its growth strategy in the small as well as large claims business in Switzerland, by leveraging on Odermatt's unique skill sets and complementary customer base.

Polygon is the major world-wide player in property damage control, providing solutions to prevent control and mitigate all kinds of property damage. Polygon's target is to be number 1 in each country in which we operate.

Odermatt Group HQ is based in Galgenen and is operating nationwide through multiple companies in Switzerland: Hegner Fenster AG, Odermatt Fenster + Türen AG and Fenster Doktor AG. The Odermatt Group is the market leader for its segment in Switzerland, with high presence in the higher populated Zürich and surroundings.

"The acquisition of Odermatt follows our long-term target to be the market leader in all countries we operate in. Odermatt will enable Polygon to build up our competence center for window repair & replacement for our PDR activities. I'm very pleased to welcome our new Swiss colleagues to our family", says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO Polygon Group.

"Odermatt will expand the service footprint of Polygon Switzerland to serve our customers even more efficiently. We will also be able to support our neighbor countries with this service", says Fabian Burri, Country President Polygon Switzerland.

"We are happy to become a part of Polygon, an international leading player and we are looking forward to grow together", says Sandro Odermatt, Managing Director at Odermatt Group.

