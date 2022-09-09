EQT AB welcomes the closure of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's inquiry regarding EQT's information disclosure

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a year to the date it opened its investigation, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has concluded that EQT managed its disclosure and information correctly and appropriately throughout the revision of the firm's lock-up structure. The SFSA and EQT have had a professional dialogue from the opening of the inquiry by the SFSA on 14 September 2021 until it was closed on 8 September 2022.

Christian Sinding, CEO of EQT, commented: "We are pleased the inquiry has been concluded and found EQT to have acted correctly and appropriately. We always strive to act with the highest levels of integrity, given our focus on being the most reputable investor and owner. We took the handling of information very seriously throughout the lock-up revision process and are satisfied that this matter is now resolved."

