Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G ISIN: SE0012853455 Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ 
Tradegate
09.09.22
08:50 Uhr
23,630 Euro
+0,120
+0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,37023,45009:48
23,38023,43009:48
PR Newswire
09.09.2022 | 08:46
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT AB welcomes the closure of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's inquiry regarding EQT's information disclosure

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a year to the date it opened its investigation, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has concluded that EQT managed its disclosure and information correctly and appropriately throughout the revision of the firm's lock-up structure. The SFSA and EQT have had a professional dialogue from the opening of the inquiry by the SFSA on 14 September 2021 until it was closed on 8 September 2022.

Christian Sinding, CEO of EQT, commented: "We are pleased the inquiry has been concluded and found EQT to have acted correctly and appropriately. We always strive to act with the highest levels of integrity, given our focus on being the most reputable investor and owner. We took the handling of information very seriously throughout the lock-up revision process and are satisfied that this matter is now resolved."

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-welcomes-the-closure-of-the-swedish-financial-supervisory-authority-s-inquiry-regarding-eqt-s,c3628468

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3628468/1624942.pdf

EQT AB welcomes the closure of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authoritys inquiry regarding EQTs information disclosure

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3087936

EQT AB Group

EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.