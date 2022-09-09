Anzeige
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics August 2022

BORÅS, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,300 million at the end of August. Compared to August 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 30 % in local currencies.

Month

Aug-22

Aug-21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

612

445

38 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

676

518

31 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

566

277

104 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Aug 22

Jan-Aug 21

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

3 926

2 963

33 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

5 401

3 744

44 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

3 106

1 416

119 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for August 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on September 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-august-2022,c3627548

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3627548/1624266.pdf

Press Release PDF

