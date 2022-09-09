DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
Aggregate Holdings streamlines and strengthens capital structure
Luxembourg, 9 September 2022. Following the sale of two segments of its landmark Quartier Heidestrasse project ("QH") in Berlin, Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") has significantly reduced net debt and has addressed prior outstanding commitments between Aggregate and Vivion group.
As part of the €456m sale of QH Core and QH Spring, the equity purchase price of €219m will be paid with 5.5% 2024 Aggregate Bonds. This will reduce Aggregate's net debt and leverage, and will simplify and streamline Aggregate's capital structure.
Following the closing of the QH Core transaction, there are no remaining commitments between Aggregate and Vivion, including no outstanding pledges of any subsidiaries relating to the acquisition of Fuerst. The only outstanding commitments with Vivion relate to the closing of the sale of QH Spring.
"With this major milestone having been completed, my colleagues and I will continue our strategy of strengthening our capital structure and growing the value of our portfolio", commented Cevdet Caner, Chief Executive Officer of Aggregate Holdings.
Contact
Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. As at FY 2021, the company had €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.9bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.297,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.634,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €3.1bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.
