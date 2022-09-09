DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement

Aggregate Holdings streamlines and strengthens capital structure



Aggregate Holdings streamlines and strengthens capital structure As part of the €456m sale of QH Core and QH Spring, Aggregate 2024 Bonds will be used to reduce net debt and reduce leverage

Following the closing of the QH Core transaction, all material commitments between Aggregate and Vivion have been settled Luxembourg, 9 September 2022. Following the sale of two segments of its landmark Quartier Heidestrasse project ("QH") in Berlin, Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") has significantly reduced net debt and has addressed prior outstanding commitments between Aggregate and Vivion group. As part of the €456m sale of QH Core and QH Spring, the equity purchase price of €219m will be paid with 5.5% 2024 Aggregate Bonds. This will reduce Aggregate's net debt and leverage, and will simplify and streamline Aggregate's capital structure. Following the closing of the QH Core transaction, there are no remaining commitments between Aggregate and Vivion, including no outstanding pledges of any subsidiaries relating to the acquisition of Fuerst. The only outstanding commitments with Vivion relate to the closing of the sale of QH Spring. "With this major milestone having been completed, my colleagues and I will continue our strategy of strengthening our capital structure and growing the value of our portfolio", commented Cevdet Caner, Chief Executive Officer of Aggregate Holdings. Contact

