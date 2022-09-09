SymplyPerifery Offers Security, Predictable Cost, and Media-Optimized Private Cloud, With Unmatched Cloud Workflow Integration

DataCore Software announced today that it has joined forces with Symply, an innovative developer of high-speed digital storage solutions, to release a new appliance-based product that streamlines media archiving. The groundbreaking new SymplyPerifery is powered by DataCore's next-generation object storage platform, Perifery, designed for appliances and edge devices. Integrated with powerful workflow and asset management tools, SymplyPerifery provides organizations in the media and entertainment industry with a highly scalable, flexible, and secure archive appliance that integrates seamlessly with workflows in production, postproduction, studios, sports, and in-house creative.

"Working closely with Symply and an exclusive set of ecosystem partners, DataCore has developed SymplyPerifery, a solution that provides media organizations with unparalleled workflow archive capabilities," said Dave Zabrowski, DataCore's CEO. "The new SymplyPerifery offering gives DataCore partners and users the choice of a world-class, enterprise-grade, media-optimized appliance, in addition to the current Swarm software-only solution, on hardware of their choice."

SymplyPerifery offers unmatched versatility for media asset preservation. Using the appliance, media companies can offload content from their primary online storage system (i.e., SAN or NAS) to a local archive for short- and long-term reuse and re-monetization. The cost-predictable solution enables content to be archived from shared cloud workflow environments, including Avid, StorNext, NAS, SAN, and more, offering endless scalability and flexibility.

"We chose DataCore Perifery as the engine for our new archive appliance because of its lineage to Swarm, DataCore's award-winning object storage solution. Nothing else came close to offering the same capabilities, performance, scalability, and seamless integration," said Keith Warburton, CEO at Symply. "We designed the SymplyPerifery appliance to support third-party, S3-enabled applications embedded directly from our cutting-edge stack. This combination is a game changer, providing the essential elements needed for asset preservation in a powerful, best-of-breed, all-in-one solution."

The SymplyPerifery appliance utilizes DataCore Perifery software specifically designed for appliances and edge devices. This next-generation software ensures rapidly growing content archives are continuously protected and instantly accessible. The appliance is also fueled by several key software components, including axledit for fast, easy, real-time editing in the cloud; StorageDNA to simplify data protection and archiving from shared workflows; and Tiger Bridge to efficiently manage private and public cloud resources.

"We are thrilled that StorageDNA is featured in the new SymplyPerifery appliance," said tC (Tridib Chakravarty), President and CEO of StorageDNA. "This appliance fulfills a critical industry need for a private and hybrid cloud media preservation solution."

"This one-stop-shop media archiving solution is a simple, cost-predictable alternative to moving all media content into a long-term cloud," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle.ai. "Using DataCore Perifery, axle.ai can take advantage of sophisticated metadata handling capabilities and provide a better media management experience to our customers."

"The SymplyPerifery appliance is an exciting new solution," said Alexander Lefterov, CEO at Tiger Technology. "Embedded with Tiger Bridge data management software, it lets users seamlessly extend their primary storage into DataCore Perifery, providing a single performant and massively scalable workspace. No workflow changes are necessary."

DataCore will demonstrate the SymplyPerifery appliance at IBC2022, Sept. 9-12 in Amsterdam, at Stand 7.D17. Symply will also showcase the new archive appliance on its IBC2022 Stand, 7.D20. More information about the companies is available at www.datacore.com and www.gosymply.com.

About DataCore Software (www.datacore.com

DataCore Software is dedicated to delivering world-class solutions to the most challenging storage problems. For over 15 years, the most demanding media and entertainment organizations have counted on DataCore's Swarm to preserve and protect their petabytes of high-resolution content. Fast, secure, affordable, and scalable, DataCore's Swarm speeds up content monetization for media professionals.

About Symply (www.gosymply.com

Symply started out in 2016 with a basic philosophy: design and build the best workflow-enhancement and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry, Apple, and SMB users, regardless of company size. Since then, we grew and were acquired, but the philosophy remains the same. Symply's parent company, Global Distribution, continues that mission to work with world-class manufacturing, but small enough to ensure we deliver personal attention to every customer. Headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our approach allows us to think globally and act locally, providing the best customer service we can offer.

