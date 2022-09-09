Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed eCeltron (ECTR) on September 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ECTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





eCeltron Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/136485_666a4f4f349ee9c0_001full.jpg

Utilizing the blockchain technology, eCeltron (ECTR) revolutionizes the electric vehicle battery industry by applying the efficiency and transparency of blockchain to the electric vehicle battery industry, to achieve unprecedented cost-efficiency, process efficiency, and design automation. Its native token ECTR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing eCeltron

eCeltron is a compound word of E (electric: electricity) + Cel (Cell: battery) + Tron (the ending of electronic: electricity), which means the battery of an electric vehicle. The eCeltron project's investment in a battery material research company will give it the competitive edge it need to lead the industry, which will be achieved with the help of blockchain technology.

The ERC-20 protocol has been proven to be safe, cost-effective, and transparent through millions of transactions. By assigning an ERC-20 address to all production processes such as raw material supplier, material developer, manufacturing line, QA, production management, inventory management, marketing, shipping, customer order, eCeltron plans to manage the production process, inventory status, and new material release status in real time, immutably and transparently.

There're four major participants in eCeltron ecosystem, including electric battery raw material company, electric battery research and development company, electric battery manufacturer, and electric batteries and coin purchasing individuals. These participants will have the opportunity to be compensated according to their contribution to the ecosystem.

By introducing blockchain into the manufacturing and materials business of electric vehicle batteries, eCeltron will be able to achieve unprecedented high business efficiency and competitiveness. In addition, listing its coins on global exchanges will also ensure high liquidity.

About ECTR Token

ECTR is the native token of the eCeltron ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 150 million (i.e. 150,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for sales, 20% will be used for development for battery material, 20% is allocated for M&A of battery material development and manufacturing lines, 10% will be used for global marketing, 20% is allocated for legal advisory, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The ECTR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the eCeltron investment can easily buy and sell ECTR token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about ECTR Token:

Official Website: http://eceltron.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/eceltron_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136485