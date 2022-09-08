NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the "Company" or "Annaly") announced today that its Board of Directors declared the third quarter common stock dividend and has unanimously approved a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4.

3rd Quarter Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company declared the third quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.88 per share of the Company's common stock (maintaining the Company's dividend of $0.22 per share before the reverse stock split, adjusted for the 1-for-4 reverse stock split). This dividend is payable October 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2022 (based on the number of shares of common stock held by each stockholder on such date after giving effect to the reverse stock split). The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2022.

1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

The reverse stock split is expected to take effect following the close of business on September 23, 2022 (the "Effective Time"). Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every four issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted into one share of the Company's common stock. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on a post-reverse stock split basis beginning on September 26, 2022, under a new CUSIP number: 035710839.

The Company is implementing the reverse stock split with the objective of reducing Annaly's number of shares of common stock outstanding to more closely align with the number of common shares outstanding for companies of a similar market capitalization. As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of Annaly's common stock will be reduced from approximately 1.8 billion to approximately 445 million. Furthermore, the Company believes the reverse stock split will make the common stock more attractive to a broader range of investors, which has the potential to reduce share price volatility over time.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, each stockholder that would hold fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on September 23, 2022. The reverse stock split will apply to all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock and therefore will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of shares of the Company's common stock, except for de minimis changes resulting from the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company's transfer agent ("Computershare"), regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split and, if applicable, payments of cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Stockholders with certificated shares of common stock will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare with instructions on how to surrender certificates representing pre-reverse stock split shares, which will become book-entry shares post-reverse stock split. Stockholders should not send in their pre-reverse stock split certificates until they receive a letter of transmittal (which will also include a lost securities affidavit with respect to any certificate that cannot be located) from Computershare. In order to receive new shares of the Company's common stock, cash payments in lieu of fractional shares, and any future dividends or distributions the Company may declare with a record date after the Effective Time of the reverse stock split, stockholders must return these certificated shares of common stock or a lost securities affidavit. Stockholders with book-entry shares or who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee will not need to take any action.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "should," "estimate," "project," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions (and our outlook for our business in light of these conditions, which is uncertain); changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, and related residential mortgage credit assets; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

