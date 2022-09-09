PV Hardware expects its new 6 GW plant to be operational by 2023. The planned factory is the latest in a wave of solar supply chain onshoring that has occurred since the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act.From pv magazine USA PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, with nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, it is set to make a splash in the US market, as it has announced plans to build a facility to manufacture ...

