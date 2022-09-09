The North American Electric Reliability Corporation inverter reliability team has determined that inverter settings need to be further developed to help them to respond more effectively to forest fires, which triggered power grid issues in the United States during the 2016-17 period.From pv magazine USA The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has published research detailing multiple grid events that produced solar power outages across a region. One pattern that has arisen is that a grid asset abnormality occurs, like power plants tripping or fires causing shorts. Solar assets ...

