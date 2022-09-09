Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
PR Newswire
09.09.2022 | 12:40
Sustainable Energy for All: Mini-grids supported by Universal Energy Facility deliver first electricity connections in Madagascar

VIENNA, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universal Energy Facility (UEF), a results-based financing facility managed by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), has reached a milestone - it verified its first set of electricity connections: 542 connections to mini-grids across eight communities in Madagascar. With that, the facility has also disbursed its first grant, with mini-grid developer WeLight receiving USD 592 per connection.