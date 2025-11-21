Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company"), is pleased to highlight the progress of its artificial intelligence initiatives in partnership with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII), which have contributed to the development of its advanced optimisation platform, TidyLogic. Visionstate is breaking new ground in AI-driven facility management, and the project has been publicly profiled by AMII in their own disclosures, underscoring the impact of the collaboration.

AMII featured the Visionstate partnership in an article titled "AMII and Visionstate: Commercial Product Launches", available here:

https://www.amii.ca/updates-insights/amii-and-visionstate-commercial-product-launches

Visionstate worked with AMII through a program supported by PrairiesCan, which invested $3 million into advancing AI commercialisation capacity across Alberta. That support enabled AMII to provide specialised expertise, scientific guidance, and applied-AI resources that directly contributed to the commercial readiness of TidyLogic.

AMII's public write-up praised the collaboration, noting:

"We are so pleased with our partnership with Visionstate, and how the team was able to maximise the value of our collaboration with an enhanced product offering and two new standalone products ready for market."

This endorsement highlights both the strength of Visionstate's team and the momentum behind the Company's AI roadmap.

"Our collaboration with AMII has been transformational," said Shannon Moore, President, Visionstate IoT Inc. "Their expertise helped accelerate our AI roadmap and contributed directly to the development of new commercial tools. Facility management is only the beginning-TidyLogic lays the foundation for intelligent operations across multiple industries."

TidyLogic: A New Level of Intelligence for Facility Operations

Developed with support from AMII's applied-science team, TidyLogic brings predictive intelligence and automated planning to facility operations. Instead of relying on static schedules, the system analyzes real-world data to recommend the most efficient allocation of labour. This allows facility operators to accurately match resources with actual usage, reducing over-servicing, eliminating inefficiencies, and improving overall service quality.

TidyLogic also enhances compliance efforts, including those related to new regulations such as Ontario's Bill 190, by enabling operators to document workflows more accurately and justify staffing levels with data. AMII specifically praised TidyLogic's ability to improve accuracy in generating labour estimates for RFPs-a major advancement for the industry.

Why AI Is Transforming Facility Management Now

The facility management sector is at a critical turning point. Rising labour costs, tighter compliance requirements, and increasing demand for transparency have created an environment where manual processes can no longer keep pace. Artificial intelligence offers the precision, speed, and predictive capabilities necessary to navigate these pressures. Visionstate is particularly well positioned to lead this shift due to more than a decade of operational data collected through its WANDA platform, its experience working in high-traffic environments, and the validation provided through its collaboration with AMII.

A Platform with Multi-Sector Potential

While TidyLogic is initially focused on facility management, the underlying AI engine is highly adaptable. Visionstate is exploring opportunities to extend its capabilities into adjacent sectors such as logistics and warehousing, healthcare support services, property management, manufacturing workflows, and hospitality operations. Each represents a natural extension of the platform's intelligence, and Visionstate's AI division-Next Vision AI Inc.-is being positioned to pursue this broader market potential.

A Scalable Revenue Model

TidyLogic will be offered through a flexible, recurring-revenue structure that includes SaaS subscriptions, enterprise licences, modular analytics features, and professional AI services. This approach positions Visionstate for long-term margin expansion as adoption grows.

About AMII (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute)

The Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII) is one of Canada's premier centres of AI excellence, backed by the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Based in Edmonton, AMII helps organizations build and deploy practical AI solutions by connecting them with leading researchers, applied scientists, and commercialization expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.amii.ca

AMII's full write-up on the Visionstate collaboration is available here:

https://www.amii.ca/updates-insights/amii-and-visionstate-commercial-product-launches

For more about Visionstate products please visit: www.visionstate.com

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Visionstate IoT Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

