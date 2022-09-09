Renowned reproductive health expert Dr. Robert Auerbach, OBGYN, appointed chairman of the board

- May Health, formerly AblaCare, changes its name to reflect focus on restoring the lives of those with PCOS

May Health, a clinical-stage medical device company dedicated to helping those living with the endocrine disorder polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), today announced it is changing its name from AblaCare to May Health, and has solidified its executive team with Anne Morrissey as CEO and Dr. Robert Auerbach, OBGYN, as chairman of the board. Morrissey, an experienced executive who was previously CEO of Alydia Health, will lead May Health as it investigates its novel Ovarian Rebalancing technology, a one-time, transvaginal ablation procedure designed to activate natural ovulation for those with PCOS, a leading cause of infertility.

"With Anne and Bob, May Health is guided by some of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the women's health care ecosystem," said Antoine Papiernik, chairman and managing partner at Sofinnova Partners, and the previous chairman of May Health. "Anne is an experienced executive and team builder who has devoted her career to making pregnancy and childbirth safer and more accessible. As an OBGYN and retired president of CooperSurgical, Bob brings both clinical and operational expertise to the board. With their leadership, May Health is well positioned to enter a new phase of growth to develop and commercialize life-changing solutions for those living with PCOS."

May Health's proprietary technology, Ovarian Rebalancing, is an investigational treatment designed to start a woman's natural ovulation cycle, allowing for the opportunity to become pregnant. It is an ultrasound-guided, transvaginal ablation procedure similar to egg retrieval that utilizes radiofrequency (RF) energy to establish regular menstrual cycles. Ovarian Rebalancing is a one-time, in-office procedure intended to allow for same-day recovery and return to normal activities. It is currently being investigated in a European clinical study and a U.S. feasibility study.

"Those with PCOS face significant health challenges and frustrations every day, from symptoms like weight gain and acne to irregular menstrual cycles and life-altering complications around ovulation and fertility," said Dr. Auerbach. "The current fertility treatment landscape can be just as distressing for patients with concerns regarding cost, access, and the complexity of in vitro fertilization (IVF), along with side-effects of gonadotropins. Our goal is to develop a safe, simple procedure that activates natural ovulation for women living with PCOS. Ovarian Rebalancing has the potential to fill that need and help thousands of women regain the option to have children and start families, and we look forward to continuing to enroll patients in our clinical trials to demonstrate these benefits."

"I joined May Health to change the outlook for people living and struggling with the negative effects of PCOS," said Morrissey. "Restoring ovulation is our current focus, but our technology may also have the potential to address the underlying endocrine disorder. Our new name reflects this overarching commitment to helping women overcome PCOS and experience new beginnings and opportunities. I'm excited to lead and build a team that has the experience, passion, and empathy needed to improve the PCOS outlook for millions of women."

About Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common endocrine condition where the ovaries produce abnormal levels of androgens, which are male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts.1 In many cases, those with PCOS are unable to produce enough of the hormones needed to ovulate and become pregnant, which can lead to the development of ovarian cysts.1 PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting roughly 6 to 12% of U.S. women of reproductive age.2 PCOS is also a lifelong challenge that goes beyond fertility issues. Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant, increasing their risk for Type 2 diabetes; more than half of PCOS sufferers will develop Type 2 diabetes by age 40 and they are also at increased risk of heart disease and stroke.2 Other common, persistent symptoms of PCOS include irregular menstruation, acne, thinning scalp, excess hair growth on the face and body, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea.2

About Anne Morrissey

Anne Morrissey is an experienced entrepreneur, executive, and advisor who has led numerous medical device companies dedicated to women's and maternal health care. Anne's lifelong passion for making childbirth and motherhood safer and more accessible has led to leadership and advisory roles in numerous companies. She is the former Chair, President and CEO of Alydia Health, and serves as director of Femasys Inc.; she previously served as vice president of Astia; as co-founder and director of Vivant Medical; and as entrepreneur in residence of UCSF Innovation Ventures. Anne is a gifted team builder and manager who has led various exits, transitions, and global partnerships; she is an advisor to several prominent medtech CEOs and was named one of the 100 Women of MedTech in 2019.

About Dr. Robert Auerbach

Dr. Robert "Bob" Auerbach, OBGYN, has exemplified commitment to women's and maternal health over a distinguished 35+ year career that includes both clinical practice and extensive experience running large healthcare companies. Dr. Auerbach served as the chief medical officer, chief strategy officer, and ultimately president of CooperSurgical, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cooper Companies specializing in women's healthcare and fertility treatments. He serves as the chairman of the board for Escala Medical, and as a board member for OCON Healthcare, Aspira Women's Health, Empress Medical, and the Yale University Center for Biomedical Innovation and Technology. Dr. Auerbach is a graduate of the Lehigh-Hahnemann/Drexel 6-year BA-MD program and completed his OB/GYN residency at Yale, where he currently serves as an adjunct member of the medical school faculty.

About May Health

May Health, formerly AblaCare, is a clinical-stage medical device company committed to developing more treatment options for people living with PCOS. The company is currently investigating its Ovarian Rebalancing technology in clinical studies; Ovarian Rebalancing is a novel approach to PCOS-related fertility issues that has the potential to be a safe, relatively simple option for activating natural ovulation. May Health is led by a team of serial medtech and women's health entrepreneurs and executives with extensive experience in product development, validation, and launch. The company has raised €10M in a Series A led by Sofinnova Partners and was founded in 2017 by the firm's medtech acceleration team, Sofinnova MD Start. May Health is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, visit www.mayhealth.com.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

