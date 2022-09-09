Dr Jacques Mallet, former SVP of Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy at Sanofi, joins NEUWAY's Advisory Board as independent member adding in depth expertise in pharma corporate development, financing and clinical affairs

NEUWAY Pharma GmbH, NEUWAY », a preclinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the delivery of innovative biotherapeutic drugs through its proprietary EnPC drug-delivery technology, announced today the appointment of Dr Jacques Mallet as an additional independent member of the Advisory Board.

Jacques Mallet, MD, previously served as SVP of Head of Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy and Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Sanofi and is currently board member of several listed and private companies in the biotech and medtech sector.

"I'm delighted to join the Advisory Board to support NEUWAY in the development and growth of the company", said Dr Mallet. "I have been impressed by the great capabilities of the EnPC drug-delivery technologyand its therapeutic applications, which offers many advantages for drug developers and patients."

Dr Mallet brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience within R&D, Pipeline Development and Corporate Strategy to NEUWAY, along with unique insights gained as a life-science venture capitalist in both in Europe and the United States. In addition to being responsible for investments at Auriga Partners, a French private-equity firm specializing in life sciences, Dr Mallet has also held executive positions in global consulting firms including Monitor Deloitte and Accenture.

Welcoming Dr Mallet, NEUWAY's Advisory Board Chairman and General Partner at Wellington Partners, Dr Rainer Strohmenger, said, "We are proud to have attracted such a distinguished expert to join the board of NEUWAY. Dr Mallet's experience in clinical research and portfolio management, makes him an excellent fit for NEUWAY."

Dr Oliver Ernst, Chief Executive Officer of NEUWAY, added, "I am delighted to welcome Dr Mallet to our Board. With his extensive experience Dr Mallet will greatly support our corporate and product development efforts towards partnerships and the first clinical applications of our unique EnPC drug-delivery technology."

About NEUWAY Pharma

NEUWAY Pharma is developing an entirely novel class of biotherapeutics built around its proprietary Engineered Protein Capsules (EnPC), which can cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver transformative neuropharmaceuticals for the treatment of disorders of the central nervous system (CNS).

Learn more at www.neuway-pharma.com

