Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
WKN: A0Q4KV ISIN: US8342EP1070 
Berlin
09.09.22
14:05 Uhr
0,605 Euro
+0,005
+0,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Hybrid Global Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL; TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Hybrid Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14th, 2022. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, September 13th at 7:00am Eastern. The presentation will feature the Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota, as well as the advanced Florida Canyon and Lik high-grade zinc projects. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the Conference please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration and development company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 62 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$6.3 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we selected joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Anne Hite
Director - Investor Relations
(303) 519-5149

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715277/Solitario-Presents-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Co-Hybrid-Global-Investment-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
