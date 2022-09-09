Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Reports Phase 2 Drill Results; Intercepts 3.31 G/T Gold and 209.5 G/T Silver Over 3.96 Metres From the Hamburg Mine Zone, Jewel Ridge Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) is pleased to report remaining assay results from its Phase 2 diamond drill program, on the Company's keystone Jewel Ridge Property ("Property"), located in the prolific Eureka gold district, Nevada (Table 1). The Jewel Ridge property is located along strike and contiguous to I-80 Gold Corp.'s Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north, Paycore Minerals Inc.'s FAD property to the northwest, and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south1. Drilling comprised 9 holes (1,513.3 metres) on the Hamburg Zone at the south end of the Property, and the initial drilling on the Catlin Zone comprised of 2 holes (398.9 metres) (Table 2). As previously reported the Hamburg Zone returned a significant intercept of 26.37 metres averaging 5.38 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au) from a shallow depth of 42.64 metre in hole JR-22-36DD (press release March 23, 2022).

A total of 11 holes (1.912.3 metres) are reported in this press release, including holes JR-22-39DD to JR-22-50 DD (note JR-22-43DD was lost) (Tables 1 and 2). Highlights of the drill program include:

Highest grade intercept was returned in hole JR-22-50DD on the Hamburg Zone from a depth of 132.28 metres, returning 3.31 g/t Au, and 209.5 g/t Ag with 1.55 percent(%) lead (Pb) and .70 % zinc (Zn) over a core width of 3.96 metres .

with 1.55 percent(%) lead (Pb) and .70 % zinc (Zn) over a core width of 3.96 metres The most significant intersection (based on core width times gold grade) was returned in hole JR-22-40DD, on the Hamburg Zone, averaging 41.15 metres over a core width of 1.05 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag, from a depth of 128.63 metres,

from a depth of 128.63 metres, Only two holes were drilled on the Catlin Zone, and both returned higher silver values associated with Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") mineralization. Hole JR-22-45DD returned 0.17 g/t Au and 308.6 g/t Ag over 4.05 metres from a depth of 62.09 metres, and hole JR-22-46DD returned 5.23 g/t Au and 84.0 g/t Ag over 1.52 metres from a depth of 9.75 metres. Additional drilling is required to determine the extent and orientation of CRD mineralization at the Catlin Zone.

The Hamburg target is approximately 1.8 kilometres south-southeast of the Eureka Tunnel target, where the Company was actively exploring throughout most of 2021. At the Hamburg Mine, historic gold production from the underground and open pit workings, and previous exploration activities had focused on oxide gold mineralization in the Hamburg Dolomite unit, and/or at the contact of the Hamburg Dolomite with the Dunderberg Shale.

1The mines and exploration projects in the Eureka District provide geologic context for the Jewel Ridge Property, but this is not necessarily an indication that the Project hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

TABLE 1: DRILL RESULTS

HOLE ZONE FROM TO LENGTH GOLD SILVER LEAD ZINC INTERVAL ID NAME (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) COMMENTS JR-22-39DD Hamburg 5.18 15.85 10.67 0.36 3.7 0.21 0.37 CRD-Hamburg Dolomite 15.85 29.57 13.72 0.76 5.6 0.32 0.47 CRD-Hamburg Dolomite 37.19 43.37 6.19 0.42 6.3 0.09 2.28 CRD-Hamburg Dolomite 65.65 87.48 21.82 0.15 2.9 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 159.41 168.25 8.84 0.16 1.3 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-40DD Hamburg 73.76 80.80 7.04 0.30 2.4 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 107.41 117.96 10.55 0.77 1.6 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 127.10 146.91 19.81 0.41 2.0 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-41DD Hamburg 128.63 169.77 41.15 1.05 3.9 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite including 136.25 142.34 6.10 4.35 6.6 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 186.54 198.73 12.19 0.17 0.9 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-42DD Hamburg 66.14 90.53 24.38 1.35 2.9 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite including 70.71 74.52 3.81 6.58 12.6 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 99.67 108.14 8.47 0.27 0.8 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 111.86 117.96 6.10 0.14 3.4 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-44DD Hamburg 46.33 58.52 12.19 0.25 1.9 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 87.48 96.62 9.14 0.20 1.3 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 125.58 131.67 6.10 0.30 1.4 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 143.87 163.68 19.81 0.17 0.3 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-45DD CATLIN 62.09 66.14 4.05 0.17 308.6 N/A N/A CRD 152.67 169.77 17.10 0.33 6.6 N/A N/A CRD JR-22-46DD CATLIN 2.13 6.71 4.57 0.39 31.5 0.63 1.25 CRD 9.75 11.28 1.52 5.23 84.0 1.39 0.9 CRD JR-22-47DD Hamburg 89.00 114.91 25.91 0.23 1.3 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite including 107.29 108.69 1.40 1.61 3.4 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 148.44 161.24 12.80 0.42 6.1 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite including 157.58 160.63 3.05 0.93 1.6 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-48DD Hamburg 101.19 113.39 12.19 0.14 1.8 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite JR-22-49DD Hamburg 0.00 3.66 3.66 5.54 44.1 2.44 0.93 Dump JR-22-50DD Hamburg 104.24 113.39 9.14 0.25 1.4 N/A N/A Carlin-Hamburg Dolomite 121.01 137.77 16.76 1.12 54.3 0.48 0.40 CRD-Hamburg Dolomite including 132.28 136.25 3.96 3.31 209.5 1.55 0.70 CRD-Hamburg Dolomite

Drilling has stopped on the Jewel Ridge project while the Company awaits the approval of the comprehensive Plan of Operation (PoO) over most of the Jewel Ridge property. EM Strategies, based in Reno, Nev., has led the preparation and submission to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the PoO process. The Jewel Ridge PoO represents a significant stage and asset for the company, as the baseline studies completed (biological, hydrological, and archeological) will be essential for any future development of a gold deposit on the property. The PoO over the property, and the larger disturbance allowance, will give the company more flexibility in planning and permitting future drill sites.

The Company has recently completed a ground gravity survey over the entire Jewel Ridge property. The survey was contracted to MaGee Geophysical Services and the results are currently being reviewed by Golden Lake geologists.

Drilling Quality assurance and quality control statement

The HQ- and PQ-sized drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the Golden Lake Exploration core facility in Eureka, Nevada, where it was cut, bagged and prepared for analysis before submittal Paragon Geochemical Laboratories Inc., Nevada, USA. Core rock samples were analyzed using a multi-element analysis with ICP-MS analytical package ("50AR-MS"; aqua regia digestion). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-OES analytical package ("OLAR-OES"). Gold and Silver fire assays established gold and silver grades using 30 gram samples ("Au-AA30; Ag-AA30) with overlimit gold (5 ppm) and silver (100 ppm) fire assays by gravimetric finish (Au-GRAV; Ag-GRAV). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

TABLE 2: DRILL HOLE COLLAR INFORMATION

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Inclination ID (Metres) (Metres) (Metres) (Metres) (Degrees) (Degrees) JR-22-39DD 587958 4368793 2343 203.30 -50 180 JR-22-40DD 588031 4368725 2370 156.06 -50 214 JR-22-41DD 588014 4368737 2368 213.97 -65 220 JR-22-42DD 588027 4368727 2369 183.49 -50 263 JR-22-43DD 587968 4368800 2343 29.57 -70 210 JR-22-44DD 587966 4368797 2343 183.49 -70 210 JR-22-45DD 587825 4369537 2291 215.49 -50 320 JR-22-46DD 587823 4369540 2291 183.49 -50 272 JR-22-47DD 588000 4368313 2391 178.00 -50 65 JR-22-48DD 587997 4368381 2382 183.49 -50 65 JR-22-49DD 588086 4368640 2350 40.23 -50 246 JR-22-50DD 588083 4368574 2367 171.30 -50 245

About the Jewel Ridge Property

The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to I-80 Gold Corp.'s Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south. The mines and exploration and development projects in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend provide geologic context for the Jewel Ridge Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Project host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

The property comprises 96 unpatented lode mining claims and 30 patented claims covering approximately 728 hectares (1,800 acres). The Jewel Ridge property contains several historic small gold mines. The Company's focus is on Carlin-style disseminated gold deposits, the primary focus in the area since the late 1970s.

Qualified person

Golden Lake Exploration's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property. The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south. The Company also owns a large (37.814 hectare) early-stage property in south-central British Columbia, contiguous to Kodiak Copper Corp., and Gold Mountain Mining Inc., that is highly prospective for copper-gold porphyry and mesothermal gold-bearing quartz-vein mineralization.

