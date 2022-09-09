Freedom Battery Metals Inc.: Freedom Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Paul Gorman to Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Freedom Battery Metals Inc. (CSE:FBAT) ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul Gorman as a director of the Company. Mr. Gorman will replace Nelson Lamb, who has resigned as a director. Mr. Gorman has also been appointed to the Company's audit committee to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Lamb's resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lamb for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Paul Gorman is a business development and corporate finance specialist with 25 years of experience financing and taking companies public, assessing asset viability and operating growth-emerging companies. Mr. Gorman recently served as an executive with a number of strategic metals companies, including Southhampton Ventures Inc., MEGA Graphite Inc. and NovoCarbon Inc. The Company's board looks forward to drawing on Mr. Gorman's expertise with strategic initiatives, finance and corporate governance.

About Freedom Battery Metals

Freedom Battery Metals (CSE: FBAT) is a mineral exploration based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the battery metals space. The Company is working to advance its ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

