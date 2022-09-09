Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) today increased, by 4,000,000 (four million) euros, the resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity agreement with ODDO BHF SCA.

Following this increase in the amount of cash allocated to the liquidity agreement, the resources available are as follows:

12,123 (twelve thousand one hundred twenty-three) shares

5,179,365.31 euros (five million one hundred seventy-nine thousand three hundred sixty-five euros and thirty-one cents)

