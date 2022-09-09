VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Secures "Duesenberg EV" Branding, Production, and Name Rights for Electric Passenger Vehicles and Ancillary Products

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announces that it has secured the production and naming rights of "Duesenberg EV" in perpetuity for use in the production of passenger vehicles and other ancillary products.

The Branding includes exclusive use of historical Duesenberg logo typeface when utilized as "Duesenberg EV" and the traditional Duesenberg emblem (eagle) when utilized as "Duesenberg EV".

In addition, E-Cite has claimed the use of the term Duesy EV (and its derivatives Duesie EV, Duesey EV, Doozy EV, Doozie EV, Doozey EV etc. and the inverse EV Duesie, EV Duesey, EV Doozy, EV Doozie, EV Doozey etc.)

The brand and marks extend for the exclusive use of Duesenberg EV in ancillary products, apparel, accessories, etc.

Duesenberg's of the past have become heralded and The Duesenberg Model J, introduced to the world in December 1928 was arguably the finest American automobile ever built. Additional titles held by Duesenberg's include The "Fastest", "Most Expensive", and "Most Beautiful" automobile in the world.

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "The name Duesenberg has always signified the utmost in automotive luxury and performance. We are very enthusiastic about the potential of the Duesenberg EV mark as one of the brand divisions of the E-Cite Motors Group."

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

Note* E-Cite Motors Group is not affiliated in any way with Duesenberg Technologies Inc. nor Duesenberg Heritage LLC who does NOT have the right the name or likeness of the Duesenberg EV mark nor any of the ancillary or derivative rights thereof.

