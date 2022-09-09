ISACA's European office will better serve its 30,000+ local members and advance digital trust and cybersecurity in the region

As a result of the continued growth and development over the last 50 years, ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust, is expanding its international reach and opening a new office in Dublin-its first European office.

ISACA's success is defined by the passion, hard work and commitment of its more than 165,000 members in more than 180 countries worldwide. In Europe, the organization has over 30,000 members working in information and cyber security, assurance, governance, risk and privacy from different industries such as Banking Finance, Government, Telecommunications, Engineering, Public Accounting, Education, Retail, Health, FMCG, Automotive, Utilities, Food Beverage among others.

ISACA in Europe combines the strength and scale of a large, multi-national organization with an expert, local knowledge of the market and professional communities ISACA serves. The new office intends to facilitate cooperation between European regions, chapters and members and strengthen ISACA's capacity to collaborate with key public and private stakeholders, as well as enterprises and academia.

"Our expanded regional presence in Europe will provide services dedicated to Europe and help extend our global reach and impact," said ISACA CEO David Samuelson. "ISACA is both a global and a local organization, and we want to serve our professional communities where they live and work. We are very excited to have a stronger local presence in Europe to better partner with European government, enterprises, universities and our members to advance digital trust."

The office and ISACA's new team members in Europe will build on the strong ties that already exist between regions by promoting investment, synergies and economic opportunities to benefit members and enterprises.

Ireland's Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth said, "We welcome ISACA's commitment and investment into Ireland. As we continue to develop Ireland as a European hub for the digital economy and as a cyber centre of excellence, it is crucial to continue to build an expert and diverse specialist ecosystem. ISACA's pre-eminent global work on talent development, building the cyber profession and developing tools and frameworks to underpin the next phase of technology adoption in a safe and transparent manner, will be a boost to our tech scene. We look forward to ongoing cooperation with ISACA in improving cybersecurity preparedness and resilience."

ISACA's European presence is led by Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA. Dimitriadis has deep industry and ISACA experience, having served as ISACA board chair and as a past chief information security officer at a global organization.

"ISACA has a long history in Europe, and we are incredibly proud of our chapters, volunteers, members and partners in the region," said Dimitriadis. "We are excited to strengthen our support in the communities that we serve by establishing a team of highly experienced and reputable European professionals and by opening our first office in Dublin that will strategically coordinate and support our 45 chapters in Europe and our business, government and academic partners."

ISACA, established in 1969, is widely known for its globally recognized certifications, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and its industry-leading frameworks, including COBIT. Additional information is at www.isaca.org/.

About ISACA

ISACA (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

