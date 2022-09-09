Silicon Valley Lidar Leader to Participate in Key Automotive and Smart Infrastructure Events in USA, Japan and Europe

Cepton, Inc. ("Cepton") (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, announced today its event schedule for September and October 2022. The Company will be joining a series of events across automotive and smart infrastructure markets in the United States, Japan and Europe over the next two months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005141/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"We continue to rev our engines and work toward our goal of making lidar mainstream. We believe lidar is an everyday technology, an essential auto part in passenger cars as well as a key sensing modality in smart city infrastructure," said Mitchell Hourtienne, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Today, Cepton's lidar solutions are being deployed worldwide to enable safe autonomy, help protect vulnerable road users and drive intelligent decisions that improve traffic efficiency. We look forward to joining thought leaders around the world as we continue to discuss and promote lidar's pivotal role in advancing the future of smart mobility."

Those attending the following events can visit Cepton representatives on-site or submit a meeting request to schedule a private meeting.

Upcoming Events:

AutoSens Brussels (Belgium) Held in Brussels, Belgium from September 12 th to 14 th Cepton has been shortlisted for the AutoSens Awards 2022 in two categories: LiDAR Development of the Year 2020 Vision Award Visit Cepton partner b-Plus at Booth #48 to see Cepton lidars integrated in b-Plus' demonstration vehicle Contact Henri Häfner, Director of Product Management, Marketing Business Development, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event



Next-Generation Sensors Comprehensive Symposium (Japan) Held virtually by Japan Society of Next-Generation Sensor Technology (JASST) from September 14 th to 16 th Andrew Klaus, Japan Country Manager, will present on September 15 th on the topic of "Lidar Sensors for Next-generation Automotive Safety Applications" Contact Andrew Klaus for more information



North American International Detroit Auto Show NAIAS (USA) Held in Detroit, MI from September 14 th - 25 th On September 16 th , Vice President of Product Brunno Moretti, Director of New Business Development Paul Rutter and Product Owner Christian Nickolaou will attend Charity Preview Gala, NAIAS' annual black-tie event and the world's largest single-night fundraiser Fill out the meeting request form to get connected with Cepton's Detroit team throughout the duration of the event



ITS World Congress (USA) Held in Los Angeles, CA from September 18 th to 20 th Visit Cepton at Booth No. 1946 where Cepton will be showcasing its award-winning Helius Smart Lidar System, a versatile smart static perception solution for various applications in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Contact Director of New Business Development Paul Rutter or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event



Automotive LIDAR 2022 (USA) Held online from September 20 th to 22 nd On September 21 st at 12:05 p.m. ET, Product Owner Christian Nickolaou will give an online presentation titled "Deploying LIDAR for Real-World Automotive Applications: From Point Clouds to Perception" Contact Christian Nickolaou for more information



IAA Transportation (Germany) Held in Hanover, Germany from September 20 th to 25 th Visit Cepton's booth (B58, Hall 12) to see live demonstrations of its automotive lidar solutions, as well as its award-winning Nova lidar integrated in an automotive headlamp in collaboration with ZKW Visit Henri Häfner, Director of Product Management, Marketing Business Development and Klaus Wagner, Director of Product Management and Marketing, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event



Reuters Automotive USA (USA) Held in Detroit, MI from October 18 th to 19 th On October 18 th at 10:40 a.m. ET, Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton's CEO and Co-Founder, will join the panel "The Future of Automotive: The Boardrooms Perspective" alongside Jérémie Papin, Chairperson of Nissan Americas and Daniel Weissland, President of Audi of America Fill out the meeting request form to get connected with Dr. Pei or Cepton's Detroit team throughout the duration of the event



Automotive World Nagoya (Japan) Held in Nagoya, Japan from October 26 th to 28 th Visit Cepton at booth No. 9-30 to learn about its lidar sensors and perception solutions for automotive and smart traffic infrastructure applications Contact Andrew Klaus, Japan Country Manager, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event



About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005141/en/

Contacts:

Media: Faithy Li, media@cepton.com