OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, has been honored as the Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year in 2022 by GlobalCapital.

OCC's Chief Executive Officer John P. Davidson accepted the award on behalf of the organization during a formal ceremony in New York on Thursday, September 8. "Building on the momentum of the past few years, this award demonstrates that OCC has risen to meet the challenges stemming from the evolution and growth of the U.S. listed options industry, even as we work diligently to deliver our new clearing platform, Ovation, to the markets," he said. "We are proud of this recognition and are committed to the ongoing improvement of our operations, services and offerings to ensure we continue to meet the needs of all market participants, and to serve as the foundation for secure markets."

The GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards recognize excellence in the global derivatives markets across more than 60 categories. GlobalCapital Awards editors evaluated entries based on examples of genuine innovation, business growth and working for the betterment of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Read the full list of honorees here.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

