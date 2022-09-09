Live Current Media Inc. Signs LOI to Implement Cascade Live Inc.'s Web3 Infrastructure

Facilitating the growth of the Creator economy on Kast.gg.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company" - OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") to collaborate on a project to augment the current product offering of Kast and to incorporate Cascade Live Inc.'s ("Cascade") e-commerce and ticketing solution into Live Current's Kast video streaming platform.

"The creator economy is growing at an exhilarating pace. Creators deserve to participate in the business side of that growth, and to that end, we're helping by providing the tools needed to monetize their efforts on Kast including by incorporating live transactions into their repertoire of antics that encourage our community members to continue enjoying the Kast experience," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila.

Kast performed a comprehensive evaluation of the leading web3 developer platforms and selected Cascade as the platform that will power creator experiences on Kast as it is the only platform that is enterprise grade, provides enough flexibility to create custom, smart contract templates and custom workflows and embed them on top of the existing web 2.0 infrastructure.

According to Statista, currently there are approximately 200 million creators and in 2021, Forbes Magazine estimated that the creator economy generated more than $100 billion. Creators by definition create content, mostly digital, that is enjoyed by audiences worldwide. And they justifiably wish to be compensated for their efforts through a variety of ways including advertising, sponsorships, subscriptions and ecommerce transactions.

About Cascade

Cascade provides an end-to-end middleware development platform for web3. Cascade offers a chain and language agnostic developer environment. Cascade powers enterprises and gives them ability to manage all their smart contracts and custom workflows across different blockchains in a single environment. Cascade is compliant with enterprise best practices and enables companies to accelerate development and time-to-market with reusable "modules" and smart contract templates.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of Live Events, Social Media, Video Streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

