Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
WKN: A3DRY7 ISIN: SE0017831795 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Collector Bank AB on STO Corporate Bonds (363/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Collector
Bank AB with effect from 2022-09-12. Last day of trading is set to 2025-09-04.
The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089275
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
