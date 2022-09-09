Anzeige
09.09.2022
Chatsworth Securities LLC Arranges Senior Debt Refinancing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Chatsworth Securities LLC arranged senior debt refinancing for the securitization of medium-term dollar lease receivables from a major U.S. company for the lease of an FDA-compliant industrial warehouse and distribution center in Mexico City, MX. On behalf of its Mexican client, Chatsworth arranged $8.1 million financing for the Trust that is administering the receivables program.

"Chatsworth's debt private placements team, led by Orazio Martorina and Jim Welch, have closed debt transactions in the US, Europe, and Latin America and look forward to new, and follow-on transactions, as we continue to expand our business in Latin America", said Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Partner at Chatsworth.

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC, based in Greenwich, CT is an investment banking firm that has been providing financial advisory services to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth advises on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation, and capital raises for large and small companies. Chatsworth has deep investment banking experience in the asset management industry, FinTech, MarTech, real estate, and the green energy and transition energy industries. Chatsworth has participated as an underwriter in over six hundred public offerings and has raised over $5 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds.

Additional Information:

Dawn Pedrosa
United States Headquarters
+1 (203) 413-9970
dpedroa@chatsworthgroup.com

Marcus Magarian
European Office
+33 (0)7 89 01 16 17
mmagarian@chatsworthgroup.com

SOURCE: Chatsworth Securities



https://www.accesswire.com/715229/Chatsworth-Securities-LLC-Arranges-Senior-Debt-Refinancing

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
