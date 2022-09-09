Compaction Machines Market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The compaction machines market in China is expected to surge at 8.1% CAGR through 2032. ChinaCompaction Machines Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.1% in 2022. Rising Investments in Construction Projects Fueling Compaction Machines Market Growth in the U.S.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compaction machines market is predicted to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2032 with an expected valuation of US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022 and totaling the revenue to around US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032. The market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021.





According to the historical forecast, the global compaction machines market grew at a value of 5.2% between 2017 and 2021. However, the surging investments in building and construction projects along with the rising prevalence of modern machinery in order to improve productivity and reduce labor costs, it is expected to elevate the demand for compact machines in the future.

Owing to the rapid expansion of the building and construction industry along with accelerated demand for advanced machinery, the overall sales of compaction machines are predicted to grow at a phenomenal pace across the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1064

Key Takeaways

Compaction machines are strong equipment utilized for compaction purposes throughout construction and building activities. Such powerful machines are used to reduce the size of the soil, concrete, gravel, or asphalt used in the construction of roads, dams, airports, and other structures. They help users to increase overall productivity and reduce labor costs.

The advancements in compaction equipment and the emergence of staunch government regulations are all expected to positively impact the growth of the compaction machine market over the coming years.

A significant surge in the compaction equipment market has been witnessed due to the emergence of compact paving materials such as asphalt mixes and roller-compacted concrete is expected to push demand in the global market.

Since there is a surge in construction activities all over the world, many new construction projects require advanced and compact construction equipment such as tandem rollers and pneumatic rollers, which can work efficiently in less time.

Governments in several countries are launching various construction projects due to the rising population and strengthening commercial infrastructure in their respective regions. This in turn is expected to bolster the sales of machines like compaction equipment.

Strict environmental regulations across the globe are rising environmental concerns along with growing infrastructures are predicted to propel the demand for electrically operated compaction machines in the global market during the forecast period.

In order to reduce pollution levels, small businesses are opting for electric machines that save costs and also improve overall productivity. Therefore, the rising demand for electric compaction machinery is projected to support the market growth during the next ten years.

The global construction market is predicted to exhibit a phenomenal growth rate by gathering a revenue of about US$4.0 trillion throughout the forecast period and is further anticipated to reach US$16 trillion with more than US$8.0 trillion in emerging economies by 2032.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/compaction-machines-market

Competitive Landscape

There is high competition witnessed in the global compaction machines market owing to the presence of several dominant regional as well as domestic players. Key compaction machine manufacturers are launching new products and collaborating and partnering with vehicle manufacturers for better market opportunities.

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Terex Corporation

BOMAG GmbH

Wacker Neuson SE

XCMG Co. Ltd

Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd

Atlas Copco

Wirtgen Group

Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd

AMMANN GROUP

More Insights into the Compaction Machines Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American compaction machines market by accounting for about 76.7% of the total revenue. Owing to the rising need for smart cities and increasing government investments in the latest construction projects, the market is predicted to reach US$ 621.5 Mn in 2022.

According to the FMI analysis, China is estimated to show lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period. The market is expected to accelerate at a flawless CAGR of 8.1% in 2022. Despite the supply chain issues, China's commercial construction industry is anticipated to maintain expansion over the assessment period.

The ever-rising need for residential and commercial development in the nation is expected to continue owing to the increase in household income and more people moving from rural to urban regions.

The expansion of the residential and commercial construction industry was bolstered due to affordable housing opportunities in both the public and private sectors. It has also been predicted that in the upcoming years, non-residential infrastructure would boom massively. Resulting in progressive sales of the compaction machines market.

Download PDF Brochure @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1064

Key Segments Covered in Compaction Machines Market Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Heavy compaction machines

Heavy tandem roller



5-8 Tonne





8-11 Tonne





> 11 Tonne



Single drum roller



3-5 Tonne





5-8 Tonne





8-12 Tonne





12-15 Tonne





> 15 Tonne



Pneumatic roller

Light compaction machines

Hand operated machines



Rammer





Vibratory plates (forward)





Vibratory plates (reverse)





Walk behind roller



Light tandem roller



< 1.8 Tonne





8-3 Tonne





3-5 Tonne



Trench roller

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1064

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Compaction Machines Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Compaction Machines Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Product Type

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Global Compaction Machines Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

About FMI - Automotive and Transportation

The Automotive and Transportation division of FMI provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sectors. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders' right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behaviour.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports of Automotive Domain

Automotive Stamping Market : is projected to reach a value pool of US$ 10,490.0 Million in 2022, registering a modest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Seating Systems Market : reached a valuation of US$ 65,462.4 Million in 2022. The expanding scope of application and technology innovation are projected to be the market's primary growth drivers.

Automotive Conversion Kit Market : demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,746.8 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%to be valued at US$ 6,490.9 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Soft Trim Interior Materials Market : size is anticipated to expand from US$ 5743.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 9179 million by 2032, indexing a CAGR of 4.8% by the end of the forecast period.

Automotive Front End Module Market : due to the growing demand during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 22,290.4 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 12,132.4 Mn in 2022.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7-day free trial!

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries:sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/compaction-machines-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg