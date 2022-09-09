Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (364/22)

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: CNRE01 ISIN: SE0014453130 Trading code: CNRE01 The last day of trading will be on September 12, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.