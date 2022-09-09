Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
WKN: A2JE9Q ISIN: SE0010832204 
09.09.22
08:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (364/22)

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO
Sustainable Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  CNRE01   
ISIN:     SE0014453130
Trading code: CNRE01   

The last day of trading will be on September 12, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
