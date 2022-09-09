Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
WKN: A2JDD9 ISIN: SE0011178763 Ticker-Symbol: P75 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
09:14 Uhr
0,342 Euro
+0,008
+2,40 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (445/22)

With effect from September 14, 2022, the unit rights in Pharmacolog i Uppsala
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including September 23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PHLOG UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537938              
Order book ID:  267225                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Pharmacolog
i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PHLOG BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537946              
Order book ID:  267227                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
