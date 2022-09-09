Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (445/22)

With effect from September 14, 2022, the unit rights in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 23, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PHLOG UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537938 Order book ID: 267225 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PHLOG BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537946 Order book ID: 267227 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB