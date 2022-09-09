Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWE8 ISIN: SE0018535684 Ticker-Symbol: V72 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
09:14 Uhr
6,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 16:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Betsson AB (141/22)

With effect from September 14, 2022, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BETS IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018535700              
Order book ID:  267226                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BETSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.