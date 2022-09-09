Bramsche, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - HakDefNet International unveils its cybersecurity solution for curbing cyber threats. Their target market includes individuals, businesses and government entities that are getting trolled, bullied, hacked and attacked in cyberspace.

The company's cybersecurity solution is an in-depth research model used for building software products to block potential cyber bullying and threats in real time. It's a three step research model consisting of building intelligence, scenarios and machine learning. The first two stages entails utilizing an intelligence framework and intelligence collection framework to build data intelligence around potential data threat scenarios. HakDefNet then analyzes the data and records their findings. After completing the intelligence lifecycle, they proceed to the Machine learning phase, to access the probabilistic statistics for determining the likelihood of web traffic being good or bad.

A high score is an indication that the web traffic is potentially dangerous, and if it is, the channel is blocked. This is achieved through a detailed risk management process. Commenting on this, Michael Goedeker, CEO and Founder of HakDefNet International said, "We build multiple scenarios in which a device can get hacked and where a person can likely get spied on, and then commence with the machine learning process".

Findings from the evaluation model eventually gets fed into their IT security products to safeguard their data in the midst of the rising global cyberthreats. Among their products, is the Social Network Shaman App which educates people on how to easily recognise these attacks; HDN sense firewall which can block an entire network; SCA Agent which integrates the intelligence for servers, clients, windows 10 and Macintosh; and their VPN proxy which blocks the tracking pixels from social media platforms, as well as block the global cyber threats on IoT and smart phones.

Machine learning quantifies and cyber-analysts qualify the intelligence data and convert it to a comprehensive list for regulating access to their clients data. Following this, they determine what gets blocked due to the risk levels. They employ a zero-trust security approach by blocking any website and IP address, regardless of its location or prestigious name that was involved in an attack.

Reflecting on their cybersecurity solution, Michael Goedeker said, "We are trying to bridge the cybersecurity gaps by developing sophisticated Apps to educate people on what's going on, equip them with details on how to minimize their effects and how to deal with the cyberattacks they face. We break the data breach between these social media Apps and their advertisers with our sophisticated solution, by protecting our users web behavior, location, Gps, and everything else from anyone collecting intelligence about them."

HakDefNet International is a cyber risk intelligence company founded in 2016 by Michael Goedeker. They specialize in the research and development of IT security systems as well as cybersecurity consultancy services. Their services entail providing risk management and analysis for their clientele base centered on their social media usage. HakDefNet solutions include Virt-CISO for curbing cyberthreats, DNS analyzer for instantaneous information on imminent threats, CyberNsight a risk intelligence solution and a risk intelligence reporting tool.

