Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Binetrix broker's new platform is set to provide new traders with trading opportunities. With this new platform, the broker has brought forth hundreds of assets in dozens of markets for traders.

The platform will serve as one online resource where traders have access to all the asset classes, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex currency pairs, indices, and even commodities. Traders will be able to open multiple positions at any given moment and pick multiple assets of their choice for trading.

Binetrix Broker has opted for a platform that its users will be able to use on all major devices irrespective of their type. In other words, this platform will be available for use on desktop devices (MAC and Windows computers), tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

In addition to device compatibility, the team behind the trading software has given special attention to its compatibility features, making it compatible with operating systems, such as Android, iOS, MAC, and Windows.

To be able to trade, traders will first have to create a paid trading account. These accounts have been divided into many different categories with basic ones requiring smaller deposits and advanced accounts requiring a bigger deposit upfront.

"We never wanted to cater to a particular segment of the market because that's just unfair to the segment that's not getting the chance to trade without any fault of their own. Through the creation of so many accounts, we wish every trader will be able to open an account with us regardless of where they live, how much they earn, and what amount of money they have in their account," shared Mike Brown while talking to the press.

For those who have tight budgets, they will have the leverage option, which will allow them to use leverages on their trades and enter a trade which isn't otherwise possible within the amount they have in their accounts.

The broker has also vowed to bring its traders the latest market tools to help them evaluate their trades from all possible angles. These trading tools are used by new traders and experts for analyzing the potential of certain assets, keeping a watch on market movements, and analyzing asset prices with more accuracy.

To new traders, Mike Brown said, "We created this platform with new traders in mind and are hoping that we'll get a huge response from those who are trading for the first time. I do want new traders to know that they can use a demo account before opening a paid trading account to test the waters."

A major concern that most experienced traders seem to have is that of security. Binetrix broker has taken the necessary security measures before even bringing the platform to its traders.

These security features include the use of the latest encryption standards to encrypt all the data traveling to and from traders. It also involves the use of 2FA authentication, which requires each trader to enter their password as well as a one-time code before they are able to reach their account.

Email - support@binetrix.com

CEO - Mike Brown

Website - https://binetrix.com/

Phone number - +447868808958

