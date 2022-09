As from September 14, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code Trading code NBF GTM 4238 SE0016274708 NBF_GTM_4238 The last day of trading will be September 13, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.