Ratboy is a newly established crypto platform that gets listed on Binance Smart Chain. Recently, the company has launched new crypto features to its platform.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Ratboy, a newly developed project on the Binance Smart Chain dedicated to cleaning the rats in the crypto space, in the recent development, has launched its new crypto services.

The recently launched features of Ratboy are as follows:

Launch Pad Infinite MW / BUY BACK LP Locker Public Shame Token Staking DAPP NFTs + Staking

Their Tokenconomics of the native token known as "Ratboy" follows as:

Ticker: $WENTXN

Total Supply: 100,000,000

Taxes:

9% buy (5% LP, 4% marketing)

9% sell (5% LP, 4% marketing)

The exclusive crypto features of The Ratboy provide rewards to holders in the native token "Ratboy." Investors can stake their tokens for a variable APY. Holders have the choice to stake their tokens in three different pools. The first pool is ten days. The second pool is 20 days, and the final pool is 30 days. There is also an early withdrawal fee of 20%. Moreover, the Staking is now live at: https://ratboybsc.com/app/.

In addition to that, 1BNB from every promo in Bossy's channel goes into the marketing wallet of Ratboy. It stops once the launchpad is up and running. The process also varies from 1-5BNB and depends on how much money is needed for specific marketing activities. The marketing wallet will also be used for manual buybacks to support the chart when needed.

Furthermore, Ratboy will initially release 2000 NFTs whose Mint Price will be 0.1bnb

Funds are as follows:

20% of funds raised will auto-buy Ratboy tokens are distributed to holders of an NFT

80% of the funds raised will be used for manual buybacks

NFT Staking will shortly follow so that NFT holders can earn Ratboy tokens for staking their NFTs via their Dapp.

Bossy's telegram channel is linked below:

Bossy Alpha Callz (FoF Owner) RatBoy - Telegram

Intending users and potential crypto enthusiasts interested in getting more information about Ratboy BSC can visit the project's official website or check out the whitepaper.

About Ratboy BSC

Ratboy is a Binance Smart Chain project devoted to cleaning up the rats in space. These include the ruggers and scammers which run away with investor's funds. The utilities that will accompany this coin are predicated on avoiding these BSC rats.

Website | Telegram | Twitter

References:

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/ratboy-bsc/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/ratboy-bsc

Poocoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xaf98e6c2d3b520f4e9b3d7ea22ad7aefffdbc2fd

BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0xAf98e6c2D3b520F4e9b3D7ea22ad7AeFFFDbc2fd

DEXScreener: https://dexscreener.com/bsc/0x87eab8c104251540a04fd7660d7aa4c0673bf2ec

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

