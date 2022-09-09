Robex Resources Inc.: Robex to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series With Q&A on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", "the Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX) in line with our communication strategy we are pleased to participate to Renmark's Virtual Non-deal Roadshow on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 12:00 PM EDT. Robex welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.



This presentation is the opportunity for all shareholders to understand our long-term strategy and ask questions to the management team.

The presentation will feature Alain William, Chief Financial Officer and Aurelien Bonneviot, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on Robex website.

An updated corporate presentation is also now available on www.robexgold.comwith the recent PFS results of the Kiniero Project.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022, AT 12:00 PM EDT

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-rbx-2022-09-13-120000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

For more information:

ROBEX RESOURCES INC CONTACTS:

RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC. Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Aurélien Bonneviot,

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

+1 (581) 741-7421

E-mail: investor@robexgold.com (mailto:investor@robexgold.com)

www.robexgold.com (http://www.robexgold.com) Robert Thaemlitz

Account Manager

+1 (416) 644-2020

or +1 (212) 812-7680

E-Mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com (mailto:rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com)

www.renmarkfinancial.com (http://www.renmarkfinancial.com)

This news release contains statements that may be considered "forecast information" or "forecast statements" in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.