Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 7, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 79,136,628 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 39.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. The shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution to approve the proposed plan of arrangement previously disclosed in Tudor Gold's news releases dated July 13, 2021, February 1, 2022, July 8, 2022, August 4, 2022, August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2022 (the "Arrangement"). The special resolution with respect to the Arrangement was approved by 99.93% of the votes cast by shareholders. The closing of the Arrangement is subject to obtaining a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The shareholders also approved the annual matters presented for approval at the Meeting. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were re-elected being Ken Konkin, Helmut Finger, Sean Pownall, Ronald Stoeferle and Natalie Senger. The shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, approved and ratified the Company's stock option plan and approved the implementation of the stock option plan for Goldstorm Metals Corp.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

