1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Arranges $1 Million Line of Credit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a line of credit of up to US$1,000,000 (the "Loan"), provided by Mr. Paul Rosen, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

The Company has agreed to provide Mr. Rosen (the "Lender") senior first priority security interests in all of its assets as collateral for the Loan. Withdrawals from the line of credit must be approved by the Lender and must include the requested amount and the use of the funds and each withdrawal will collectively constitute the "Principal". Interest on the Principal will commence to accrue on the date of each withdrawal, with an interest rate of 11% per annum accrued until the principal is paid in full. The Loan has a one-year term (the "Maturity Date"). The Principal, together with all accrued interest and fees is due and payable on or before the Maturity Date. However, a minimum interest rate of 2% of the principal will be paid on the event that the Loan is paid back prior to the end of the term.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused).

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

With over 50 products in its portfolio, the Canna Hemp brand offers products in a variety of verticals and consumption formats, including, effects-based tinctures, topicals, vape pens and cartridges, gummies, and capsules for Sleep, Relief, Calm, Focus and Energy. High-grade CBD and a proprietary blend of terpenes formulated for specific effects are key differentiators for the Canna Hemp line. The Company recently introduced previously untapped cannabinoids Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN) to its portfolio of products with a new line of natural tinctures and gummies.

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, IR, Marketing, Media

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Paul Rosen, CEO

paul@1933industries.com

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the settlement of transactions between the Company and Day One. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

