Woodbridge, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - SevenPoint Interiors, Cannabis Design and Manufacturing Firm, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at The Palmer House in Chicago.

Danielle Marzarella will be speaking at 9:30 ET on September 13th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the SevenPoint Interiors management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

"The biggest cannabis event is returning to the Midwest, bigger and better than ever. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry together, concentrating 90% of the cannabis market cap in one place," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility in a context of tough capital market conditions."

To register and access please follow this link.

About SevenPoint Interiors

SevenPoint Interiors' is a premium retail design and manufacturing company specifically designated to the cannabis space - serving as a one-stop-resource by providing turnkey solutions to elevate the cannabis industry through retail design, for an enhanced shopping experience. Founded in 2017, as a division of Visual Elements Manufacturing - a leading retail design and manufacturing creative agency based in Toronto, Canada working on projects globally - SevenPoint Interiors is focused on enhancing the cannabis experience for patients and dispensary owners. With vertically integrated solutions, state-of-the-art commercial-grade equipment with manufacturing capabilities to execute custom fabrication and specialty finishes, the firm has strategically placed itself in a position to support multiple types of clients and retail projects inclusive to all budgets.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Chicago.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world once again on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

For further information:

Holly Cottrell

Business Development Associate & Cannabis Specialist

(480) 231 0543

holly.cottrell@sevenpointinteriors.com