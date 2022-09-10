Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the exercise price of 3,032,500 warrants issued on May 20, 2022, from $0.50 per share to $0.18 per share. All other terms of the warrants remain in full force and effect.

John Lee, Executive Chairman holds 482,500 of the outstanding warrants and as such, the amendment of the warrants to insiders is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that amendment of the warrants to insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction in connection with the repricing of the warrants.

